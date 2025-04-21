Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest $10,000 in Telus Stock and Create $2,270 in Annual Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in Telus Stock and Create $2,270 in Annual Passive Income

Telus stock can give you annual passive income that can beat inflation. However, you can also compound your income through reinvestment.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

With inflation rising faster than income, active income is not sufficient to meet expenses or an unexpected expense reduces your savings. And with the tariff war intensifying, the 2022 inflation of 7-8% could be a possibility. Canadians have just started to adjust to the increased prices of 2022, and now there is another probability of rising prices. This has highlighted the need to build passive income.

Why investing at a dip makes sense

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) introduced the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) during the 2009 Great Financial Crisis to encourage savings and investments. The current economic scenario is reiterating the importance of TFSA and savings. A market downturn is an apt time to invest. Those who invested $10,000 in Teluss (TSX:T) dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) in 2010 started with just $571 in 2010 and now earn $3,650 in annual passive income. A major reason for such high growth is they invested in the dip.

YearDividendTelus Stock PriceNew Shares AddedTotal Share CountTotal Dividend Amount
2025$1.61$26.00 124.56 2,240.66$3,605.68
2024$1.53$23.58 120.95 2,116.11$3,238.49
2023$1.43$26.13 96.77 1,995.16$2,851.88
2022$1.33$29.79 76.73 1,898.39$2,528.66
2021$1.25$25.21 80.46 1,821.66$2,285.82
2020$1.17$25.14 73.47 1,741.19$2,028.49
2019$1.11$22.63 72.60 1,667.73$1,847.01
2018$1.03$23.81 62.59 1,595.12$1,642.98
2017$0.97$21.38 61.91 1,532.53$1,490.38
2016$0.90$19.13 60.45 1,470.62$1,323.56
2015$0.82$20.94 48.13 1,410.18$1,156.34
2014$0.74$18.28 47.46 1,362.04$1,007.91
2013$0.66$16.27 46.38 1,314.58$867.62
2012$0.60$14.41 45.60 1,268.20$754.58
2011$0.54$11.37 50.26 1,222.60$657.15
2010$0.49$8.531,1721,172$571.51

In 2010, Telus shares were trading around $8.53 because of the Great Recession of 2009. Investing $10,000 at that time helped you buy 1,172 shares. Over the years, the company grew its dividend by double digits, buying more DRIP shares. The effect of compounding kicked in, and the dividend income doubled every seven years. However, the first 100% dividend income jump took only five years because of buying the dip.

Buying the dip accelerates the returns and helps you catch up on lost years of investing.

Invest $10,000 in Telus’s stock and create $2,270 in annual passive income

Now is a good time to buy as Telus stock is trading near its nine-year low of around $21. A $10,000 investment can buy 480 shares of Telus. While it would be difficult to replicate returns of the past, Telus can still offer good returns.

The telco slowed its dividend growth rate from 10% during the 2010-2017 period to 7% now. Hence, I have assumed an annual dividend growth rate of 6% in the next 10 years and a Telus share price of $30.

YearTelus DRIP shares at $30/shareTotal share count TelusTelus Dividend per share (6% CAGR)Total Dividend income
2025 480.00$1.6061$385.46
20266.42486.42$1.7024$828.11
202727.60514.03$1.8046$927.61
202830.92544.95$1.9129$1,042.41
202934.75579.70$2.0276$1,175.41
203039.18618.88$2.1493$1,330.14
203144.34663.21$2.2782$1,510.96
203250.37713.58$2.4149$1,723.25
203357.44771.02$2.5598$1,973.69
203465.79836.81$2.7134$2,270.62

As the company has already paid dividends for the first two quarters, 480 shares may only earn you $385.46 in semi-annual dividends. The DRIP could keep buying more Telus shares from dividend money. For ease of calculation, I have taken the annual dividend amount to buy DRIP shares and an average share price of $30 to normalize the price volatility.

The stock price could grow faster if the 5G boom picks up and drives Telus revenue streams. If the telco grows its revenue from the 5G infrastructure despite rising competition, the dividend growth rate and stock price could rise faster.

The compounding effect could accumulate 836.8 shares and grow your annual passive income to $2,270 by 2034.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of BCE Stock to Own for $5,000 in Annual Dividends, Even if the Loonie Slides

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock is now one of the highest yielding dividend stocks out there, but are dividends enough?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy For Growth and Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian value stocks all have major growth potential and return capital to investors, making them three of the best…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard: How Investors Can Approach This Retail Giant in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into a couple key factors investors in Alimentation Couche-Tard may want to consider as long-term reasons to hold…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many real estate stocks aren't exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Now While They’re Trading Below Fair Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These small-cap stocks are top buys right now for their unique value propositions.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in monthly TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap can help you begin a steady passive-income stream in 2025.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends From Manulife Stock in a World of High Borrowing Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock is one strong company that might look like it's getting even stronger and could provide major dividends on…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Tired of Market Turbulence? 2 Reliable Dividend Payers for Canadian Investors Seeking Stability

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another top stock to ride out a tariff wave in May 2025.

Read more »