Member Login
Home » Investing » The Mega Trend Worth Considering for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2025

The Mega Trend Worth Considering for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2025

These three Canadian stocks could really benefit from one mega trend not enough investors are discussing in earnest right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

The list of megatrends investors have had the fortune (or misfortune, perhaps) of following in recent years is as long as it is aggravating in some respects. Whether investors climbed into the social media, electric vehicles (EVs), crypto, metaverse, gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), or quantum computing sectors at the right times really dictated how well they would have done in playing such trends. The returns posted by investors who have focused a disproportionate amount of their portfolios on such trends will vary widely, depending on exactly when investors choose to make the leap into such growth areas of the economy.

Moving forward, it’s pretty clear many investors remain tethered to the idea that AI will be the revolutionary technology to focus on for the next decade or two. I’m not going to disagree with that view, and I think that companies everywhere will be utilizing AI to a greater degree in the years and decades to come.

That said, I’m focusing on another megatrend tied to the AI revolution that I think could be more impactful in the near, medium, and long term. Here’s why I think investors may want to pay a lot closer attention to energy usage (and the energy transition) moving forward.

We’re gonna need more energy

In order to power the vast number of data centres under development and support the other aforementioned growth areas of the economy, which are far from dead (gaming, quantum computing, EVs and other technologies will suck up tremendous amounts of power), energy consumption will remain on the rise.

Any expert who says that we could see energy demand decline over the long term is likely kidding themselves. We’re in a technology-driven economy, whether we like it or not. Indeed, the AI revolution will bring about plenty in the way of changes that we may or may not like over time. But one thing’s for certain: we’re going to need more energy.

The good news for Canadian investors is that there are plenty of Canada-based energy companies to choose from that can benefit from this trend. The two picks I continue to pay close attention to are Suncor and Enbridge.

Utilities companies likely to continue to rally

As an offshoot of this trend, utility providers (those actually providing households and businesses with electricity or natural gas) will continue to see top and bottom-line growth, all else being equal. And considering how well utility giants like Fortis (TSX:FTS) have performed thus far in 2025 (and for a few years, for that matter), I think the demand for this company’s shares should only surge over time as this megatrend accelerates.

Fortis has benefited from strong investor demand from those seeking reliable and consistent cash flows, as well as from dividend investors seeking out top-tier dividend stocks with rock-solid balance sheets to buy in this environment.

Bottom line

Energy consumption trends will likely benefit a number of companies in various jurisdictions. That said, I think Canadian energy companies are still relatively overlooked, and these three stocks are companies I think should broadly benefit over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many real estate stocks aren't exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is up 10% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in monthly TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap can help you begin a steady passive-income stream in 2025.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Now While They’re Trading Below Fair Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These small-cap stocks are top buys right now for their unique value propositions.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

April Opportunity: Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Puja Tayal

April has brought some exciting value investing opportunities you can grab with the $7,000 TFSA contribution room.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends From Manulife Stock in a World of High Borrowing Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock is one strong company that might look like it's getting even stronger and could provide major dividends on…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Are These 2 Canadian Energy Stocks a Smart Buy for Their Dividends?

| Puja Tayal

The tariff wars have pulled down energy stocks. While they are no longer a buy for capital appreciation, are they…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Tired of Market Turbulence? 2 Reliable Dividend Payers for Canadian Investors Seeking Stability

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another top stock to ride out a tariff wave in May 2025.

Read more »