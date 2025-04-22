Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s Exactly How $10,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $50,000

Here’s Exactly How $10,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $50,000

Spending time in the stock market can convert $10,000 into $50,000. Here’s how you should approach your TFSA investment.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Can stock market investing grow your $10,000 investment into $50,000? Yes, it can. However, you have to plan your investments properly, considering tax implications, time horizon, and market risk. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help. Let’s look at one factor at a time.

How a TFSA can mitigate the tax implications of investing

Investment gains are taxable when realized. This means that if you sell the stock for a profit or earn a dividend, the gain will be added to your taxable income. Every time you sell stocks, you pay tax, even if you reinvest that money. However, the TFSA allows you to skip this tax altogether if you invest through it.

The contributions you make to the TFSA are from your after-tax income. The TFSA allows you to grow your money tax-free, which means you can reinvest the capital gains and dividends without paying any tax. Moreover, you can withdraw money tax-free.

For these tax advantages, it is recommended that you invest in high-growth and high-dividend stocks through a TFSA to earn maximum tax-free investment income.

Time needed to convert $10,000 in a TFSA to $50,000

The stock market cannot convert $10,000 to $50,000 in a few weeks or a year or two unless you are lucky enough to invest just before an investment boom or trend. A portfolio that gives a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% can convert $10,000 to $50,000 in 10 years. A portfolio with a 26% CAGR can give a similar outcome in seven years.

This will tell you the kind of returns you need to achieve the $50,000 goal. You can look for stocks accordingly. A stock that gives high returns carries high risk. However, a bear market creates an opportunity to buy low-risk stocks at a discount and enjoy high returns during the recovery rally.

Buying the dip

The Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:HXT) gave an annual return of 28% in the 2021 market recovery and 21% in the 2024 market recovery. The tariff war is creating bear market momentum. Now is the time to be watchful and buy the dip, as a recovery can generate a 20% return in a year. The index has high exposure to the financial and energy sectors, both of which are directly impacted by the tariff. You could expect the ETF’s unit price to continue falling amidst tariff volatility.

Buying the dip could be a good option to lock in a 20% annual return. However, such a high return may not be sustainable for more than a year. You need growth stocks for that.

A resilient growth stock

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) has a record of generating 17–20% CAGR returns in 5 and 10 years. And if you buy the stock at its dip, the returns could be higher. What makes the stock deliver stable growth? Now, note that the 17–20% growth is not what the stock delivers every year. It is normalized returns. A weak year is followed by a strong year because the company consistently grows its revenue and earnings.

Descartes’s supply chain solutions smoothen trade with its Global Logistics Network, bringing together supply chain players and automating and standardizing processes. A slowdown in trade and the economy negatively affects the stock, which explains the 20% dip since February. There is also a seasonal dip as the company provides supply chain and logistics-related solutions for e-commerce. The first two quarters are seasonally weak for e-commerce, which results in a seasonal dip for Descartes as well.

Buying the dip can help you accelerate your returns from Descartes, converting $10,000 to $50,000 in 10 years or less.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash to Protect Against Currency Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bunch of cash but are worried about where to put it in a TFSA, here are…

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Dynamite Stock While it’s Below $15 or Wait Until Rate Cuts?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dynamite stock might be new to the scene, but it could be in for some major growth for investors.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of BCE Stock to Own for $5,000 in Annual Dividends, Even if the Loonie Slides

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock is now one of the highest yielding dividend stocks out there, but are dividends enough?

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many real estate stocks aren't exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

April Opportunity: Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Puja Tayal

April has brought some exciting value investing opportunities you can grab with the $7,000 TFSA contribution room.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock That Thrives During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock isn't your typical investment, but that could be a major benefit for investors.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA for AI Exposure

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock might not be the first you think of, but honestly, it should be.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Is Hydro One Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield During Global Energy Uncertainty?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One stock may be in the energy sector, but there are some key differences making it a stable buy.

Read more »