Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash to Protect Against Currency Risks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash to Protect Against Currency Risks

If you have a bunch of cash but are worried about where to put it in a TFSA, here are some strong options.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Putting $50,000 into your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a super smart way to grow your money without worrying about taxes later! Now, to protect your savings from the ups and downs of the Canadian dollar compared to the U.S. dollar, it’s a good idea to think about Canadian companies that make a lot of their money in U.S. dollars. This acts like a natural shield, because if the U.S. dollar gets stronger, earnings in those dollars can help make up for a weaker Canadian dollar. Here are five companies listed on the TSX that fit this bill.

Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a big shot in the uranium world, with mines in Canada and the U.S. Because uranium is often priced and sold in U.S. dollars, a good chunk of Cameco’s earnings come in that stronger currency. In its 2024 yearly report, Cameco said net earnings were $172 million, and adjusted net earnings were $292 million. It also brought in $905 million in cash from operations.

The uranium producer’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped by about 73% to over $1.5 billion compared to $884 million in 2023. Plus, Cameco’s investment in a company called Westinghouse contributed a hefty $483 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year. So, it’s making good money in U.S. dollars!

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX: NTR) is a major player in the world of fertilizers and agricultural services. It sells potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products all over the globe, and a significant portion of those sales are in U.S. dollars. In the last three months of 2024, Nutrien reported net earnings of $118 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.31.

Its adjusted EBITDA for that quarter was $1.1 billion. Because agriculture is a global business, it rakes in a lot of U.S. dollars. And the world always needs food, making the company a solid investment for those seeking long-term income.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) is a Canadian tech superstar based in Ottawa. It helps tons of businesses, especially in the U.S. and other countries, set up and run their online stores. Because so many of their customers are outside Canada, Shopify earns a big chunk of its revenue in other currencies, mostly U.S. dollars.

In the latest earnings report, Shopify said earnings were US$0.44 per share, beating what analysts expected. The revenue for that quarter was a solid US$2.8 billion, also higher than predicted. So, they’re doing great in the U.S. market! Now the company has stabilized, it could be a strong investment for future income as well.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

You probably know Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) from convenience stores like Circle K. It has a massive network of stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. Because the convenience retailer has a huge presence in the United States, a large part of its revenue comes in U.S. dollars.

In its third quarter of their 2025 fiscal year, Couche-Tard reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $641.4 million. The sales in stores open for more than a year increased in Canada and Europe, and while the stores saw a slight dip in the U.S. due to bad winter weather, the meal deal promotions were a big hit across North America. So, it’s bringing in lots of U.S. dollars from their many stores.

Barrick Gold

Finally, Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) is one of the biggest gold mining companies on the planet, with operations all over the world. Like other gold producers, Barrick sells its gold in U.S. dollars, which gives it a natural hedge against currency fluctuations.

In the last three months of 2024, Barrick reported a big 69% jump in net earnings to $2.1 billion and a 51% increase in adjusted net earnings to $2.2 billion. Its attributable EBITDA for 2024 also rose by 30% to $5.2 billion, the highest in over 10 years! Plus, operating cash flow increased, and free cash flow more than doubled. So, it’s making a lot of U.S. dollars from all that gold! Combining this stock with the others here, investors could certainly create solid investments. Even when currencies continue to fluctuate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The “Buy Local” Boom: Canadian Stocks Benefiting From Shifting Consumer Sentiment

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) and two other Canadian domestic stocks may ride a tariffs-induced consumer sentiment to revenue and earnings…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that continues to perform well amid a challenging macro environment.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Beat Market Swings With 2 Canadian ETFs to Boost Your Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These two ETFS hold a diversified portfolio of reliable dividend stocks, making them ideal investments for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Cash Kings: 3 TSX Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks provide ultra-high yields and frequent cash to support regular expenses and reinvest more often.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate $10,000 in Passive-Income Stocks in Today’s Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks are safe options to earn monthly passive income in today’s market.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? Why I’d Allocate it to 3 Utility Stocks for Stable Long-Term Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Supported by their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these three utility stocks would help earn…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in Telus Stock and Create $2,270 in Annual Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Telus stock can give you annual passive income that can beat inflation. However, you can also compound your income through…

Read more »