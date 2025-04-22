Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Dynamite Stock While it’s Below $15 or Wait Until Rate Cuts?

Should You Buy Dynamite Stock While it’s Below $15 or Wait Until Rate Cuts?

Dynamite stock might be new to the scene, but it could be in for some major growth for investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians received a rough surprise last week when the Bank of Canada announced it would hold interest rates steady. And now, it might mean people are tightening their belts, wallets, and everything else. That includes the stock market, where it can already feel like a bit of a guessing game, especially for new companies like Groupe Dynamite (TSX:GRGD). This Canadian company sells clothes and has been getting some attention lately. As of writing, the stock is trading below $15. This has folks wondering if now’s a good time to jump in or if they should wait to see if interest rates go down. It’s a bit of a waiting game.

The numbers

To decide whether it looks like a buy or not, let’s look at the numbers. Dynamite stock is the company behind the Garage and Dynamite clothing stores. It recently reported a profit of $31 million for the last three months of the year. That’s up from $28.6 million the year before! The revenue for that quarter was $271.8 million, which is a nice 13% increase from the previous year. This growth happened because sales in existing stores went up by 9.5%, and it also got a boost from new stores that opened.

Dynamite stock’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.33. That was actually better than the $0.26 the market was expecting. This good performance shows that it’s managing costs well and selling a lot of main products. It’s making more money than expected.

More to come

On top of the good financial news, Dynamite stock has some big plans. It’s going to launch new “Dynamite 3.0” store concepts and even head over to the U.K. market in 2026! The company thinks its profit margin will be between 30.3% and 32.3%. It’s also planning to spend $95 to $105 million on things like new stores. Plus, it’s started buying back some of its own shares, which can sometimes make the remaining shares more valuable.

Even with all this positive news, the stock price has been a bit up and down. Over the last year, it’s traded between $10.35 and $21.48. This makes people wonder how things like interest rates might affect the company’s performance. Higher interest rates can sometimes make people spend less money, which could hurt retail sales. However, Dynamite stock focuses on more affordable fashion. Its chief executive officer, Andrew Lutfy, pointed out that when times are tough, people still like to buy little things that make them happy, like a $30 top. This suggests that they might be a bit protected from big economic downturns. The affordable prices could be a plus.

Stable growth

The company is also making smart moves behind the scenes. It’s trying to get supplies from places other than China and is opening a new distribution centre in the United States. These steps should help them be more efficient and reduce risks related to things like tariffs and shipping delays, working to make things run smoother.

Looking ahead, analysts who follow the company have set an average price target of $23.95 for the stock over the next year. That would be a big jump of about 85% from where it’s currently trading! This optimistic view is based on the company’s strong financials, growth plans, and efforts to be more efficient.

Bottom line

So, while the bigger economic picture, including interest rates, can affect how well retailers do, Dynamite stock’s good financial results, plans for growth, and work to improve how it operates make it an interesting investment possibility. Investors just need to think about how much risk they’re comfortable with and how long they plan to invest when deciding whether to buy now or wait and see what happens with the economy. It’s all about your personal investment style.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

