Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 34% to Buy as Housing Costs Surge

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 34% to Buy as Housing Costs Surge

Don’t let the share price get you down. This undervalued TSX stock could certainly be due for a comeback.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

House prices in Canada are sky-high! Many investors are looking at real estate to make some money. One interesting option is Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN). This residential real estate investment trust’s (REIT) stock price has dropped quite a bit from its highest point in the last year, now down by 34%. This dip might mean it’s a good value buy right now. It could be a chance to get in at a lower price.

About Boardwalk

Boardwalk REIT focuses on apartment buildings and other multi-family homes. Most of its properties are in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. The trust owns over 33,000 homes, renting them out to lots of different people. Even though the stock price has gone down recently, the fundamentals of the TSX stock still look pretty good.

The reason Boardwalk’s stock has gone down is likely a mix of things. The whole stock market has been a bit shaky, and there have been some economic challenges in the areas where it owns property. However, the demand for rental homes in Canada is still strong. More people are moving to cities, the population is growing, and buying a house is just too expensive for many. These trends are good news for residential REITs like Boardwalk in the long run.

Considerations

In Boardwalk REIT’s latest financial report, it announced a monthly dividend payout of $0.0834 per unit, adding up to $1 per year. The dividend is now yielding 2.6%. This shows that the trust is committed to giving money back to the people who own its units. Also, the percentage of apartments that are rented out (occupancy rates) and the money it’s making from rent have been pretty stable. This suggests that the company is operating well with consistent income.

Investors who are thinking about Boardwalk REIT should also look at what the trust is planning to do. It’s been upgrading its properties and trying to make its overall collection of properties even better. These efforts are aimed at making tenants happier and improving the TSX stock’s financial performance. Plus, the trust is focused on areas where the population is expected to grow, which puts it in a good position for the future. It’s thinking ahead.

Of course, like with any investment, there are always some risks involved. The value of Boardwalk REIT can go up or down. However, the current lower price of its units might be a good opportunity for investors who want to get into the Canadian residential real estate market. As always, it’s really important to do your own research and think about your own investment goals before making any decisions. It’s all about finding what fits your needs.

Bottom line

Boardwalk REIT holds a steady demand for rentals. Even if the economy has some bumps, people still need homes. This can make residential REITs a bit more stable than other types of investments. Keeping an eye on earnings reports and announcements is a good idea, as well as making sure the TSX stock can hold up its dividend. Boardwalk’s long-term vision for growth and sustainability is also worth considering. A well-managed REIT can provide both income and potential capital appreciation over time. Investing in REITs is different from owning physical property directly. REITs offer liquidity and diversification. However, they also come with their own set of risks and rewards. So make sure to consider it all before diving in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap today and pay attractive dividends.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Built to Survive a U.S.-Canada Trade War

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks that will remain strong no matter the global situation, these look top notch.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000 to Invest? Why I’d Consider 3 Financial Stocks for My Permanent Portfolio

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a top tier financial stock.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks for Dependable Income in 2025

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid operations and pay reliable dividends, making them three of the best investments to buy…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Financial Freedom: How to Maximize Your TFSA for a Stress-Free Retirement

| Kay Ng

The TFSA isn’t just a savings account – it’s a tax-sheltered investment vehicle with the potential to supercharge your retirement.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian National Railway is down more than 20% in the past year. Is CNR stock now oversold?

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

The Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Housing Prices Soar Across Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, real estate stocks may not be a great choice all around, but these still look strong.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Include These 3 Essential Dividend Stocks in My TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here are three dividend stocks I’d include in my TFSA today.

Read more »