3 Dividend Stocks Offering At Least a 6% Yield for Retirees

Retirees can build a portfolio with these high-yield stocks that provide reliable income and protect their financial future.

Retirees seeking a steady stream of passive income post-retirement could consider dividend stocks with high yield yields. However, it’s important to note that investing in stocks inherently carries risks, including fluctuations in stock prices and the possibility of dividend cuts or suspensions. To mitigate these risks, retirees should focus on companies with strong fundamentals. These include a resilient business model, stable earnings base, sustainable dividend payouts, and a track record of consistent dividend growth.

By selecting stocks from companies with these attributes, retirees can build a portfolio that provides reliable income and protects their financial future.

Against this background, here are three reliable dividend stocks for retirees with at least a 6% yield.

Enbridge stock

Retirees looking for steady passive income could invest in Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock. This integrated energy infrastructure company has a resilient business model, a growing earnings base, sustainable payouts, and a solid record of dividend growth.

Moreover, Enbridge offers visibility over its future earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth, making it an attractive investment for earning passive income without losing a night’s sleep.

It has been paying dividends for over seven decades and increased them for 30 consecutive years. Moreover, Enbridge stock offers a yield of about 6%. ENB has a payout ratio of 60–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF), which is sustainable in the long term.

Enbridge’s diversified revenue base, long-term contracts, and higher utilization of its core pipelines support its earnings and DCF and drive high payouts. Moreover, its earnings are largely insulated from commodity price volatility. The company is also capitalizing on energy transition opportunities. Enbridge is expanding its renewable energy and utility-like infrastructure, which positions it well to deliver steady growth.

In addition, a strong pipeline of secured capital projects and strategic acquisitions will help the company grow its earnings and dividends at a steady, mid-single-digit pace.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) is a dependable income stock for retirees. The communication giant has long been a favourite among dividend investors thanks to its impressive track record of consistent and growing payouts.

Telus has paid over $21 billion in dividends since 2004. Moreover, the company has increased its dividend 27 times since 2011 under its dividend growth plan. Telus currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4023 per share, reflecting a high yield of 7.7%. Moreover, it maintains a dividend payout ratio of 60–75% of its free cash flow, which is sustainable and leaves room for reinvestment and future dividend increases.

With a high-quality asset base, investments in network infrastructure, and a focus on cost efficiency, the company is positioned to drive profitability even in challenging economic conditions. Moreover, its ability to expand its margin-accretive customer base, lower the churn rate, and revenue diversification are additional strengths that will support its bottom line and payouts.

Scotiabank stock

Canada’s leading bank stocks have reliable dividend payouts, making them attractive options for retirees to generate steady income. Among the top stocks in the sector, retirees could add Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) for its high and dependable yield and a solid record of dividend payment and growth.

Scotiabank has been paying dividends since 1833, which signals both stability and its long-term commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Further, it has increased its dividend by 5% annually since 2014.

Its exposure to high-growth banking markets will support its financials. Moreover, its ability to grow its loan and deposit base and a well-diversified revenue model that spans wealth management and capital markets gives it a solid foundation for future earnings. Also, its solid asset quality and operational efficiency will drive its bottom line and dividend payments.

Scotiabank pays a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, which works out to a compelling annual yield of 6.4%.