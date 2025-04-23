3 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks for Dependable Income in 2025

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid operations and pay reliable dividends, making them three of the best investments to buy for 2025.

With so much uncertainty persisting in the economy, given the constant threat of tariffs and a potential global trade war, making investors unsure of how the rest of 2025 will play out, focusing on reliability is more important than ever. That’s why high-quality Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best investments to buy now.

When building a portfolio for long-term success, few strategies are as effective as investing in high-quality dividend stocks with dependable operations and sustainable payouts.

Earning consistent and growing dividends is an essential part of long-term investing. They offer a consistent return on your capital, help to reduce volatility, and give you the flexibility to reinvest or take the cash as income. However, not every dividend stock is worth owning, especially not in a market like this.

In order to earn consistent, worry-free passive income, you need to find businesses with resilient operations and a strong history of protecting and growing their dividend.

So, if you’re looking to shore up your portfolio and earn attractive yields while uncertainty and volatility are elevated, here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy for reliable income in 2025.

One of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in 2025

There’s no question that utility stocks are some of the most reliable dividend payers in the market, and Emera (TSX:EMA) is one of the top stocks in the space.

The $17 billion energy company operates regulated utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, giving it both geographical diversification and steady, predictable cash flow.

In fact, more than 95% of Emera’s earnings are regulated, which is why much of its future revenue and earnings are so predictable. It’s also a key reason why it’s been able to increase its dividend every year for the past 18 years.

So, not only does Emera offer a reliable dividend with a yield of roughly 4.8%, but the dividend payments investors receive are also consistently increasing, which is why Emera is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy in the current environment.

Plus, not only does it continue to generate returns for investors, regardless of the broader market environment, but with a beta of just 0.43, it’s also one of the lowest volatility stocks in Canada, showing it can help to protect your capital too.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable investment that can still generate attractive returns in 2025, there’s no question that Emera is one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now.

A high-quality power producer

Another utility company that offers investors a reliable and growing dividend is Capital Power (TSX:CPX).

Capital Power currently offers a yield of roughly 5.6%, one of the highest dividend yields among utility stocks in Canada.

Plus, in addition, like many of the best Canadian stocks to buy, it has a lengthy dividend growth streak that’s lasted more than a decade.

Furthermore, not only does it consistently increase its dividend, but it has actually been growing that payout at an impressive pace, up over 35% in just the last five years.

Banks are some of the best and most reliable stocks for dividend investors

No list of reliable dividend stocks would be complete without at least one of the Big Five banks. And while they all offer solid yields and long-term reliability, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) might just be the top pick.

For example, Scotiabank’s dividend yield currently sits at roughly 6.5%, one of the highest among Canada’s big banks.

Moreover, the bank has paid a dividend every single year since 1832 and has a long history of increasing its payout as earnings grow. And with a dividend payout ratio of roughly 65%, there’s still plenty of room for the dividend to grow over the long haul.

Plus, in addition to the passive income it provides, Scotiabank currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1 times, below its five-year average P/E ratio of 9.8 times and its 10-year average of 10.2 times.

Furthermore, its current yield of 6.5% is also higher than its 5- and 10-year averages of 5.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian dividend stocks to buy now, Scotiabank is certainly one of the best to consider.