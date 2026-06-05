This TSX Stock Pays a 5.5% Dividend Every Single Month

Given its high-quality tenant base, exceptionally high occupancy levels, consistent distribution growth history, and attractive long-term expansion opportunities, CT REIT is an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

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Promising Growth Prospects : With robust development projects and contractual rent escalations, CT REIT is poised for steady growth, making it an appealing choice for investors seeking long-term, stable passive income.

Stable Performance and Growing Dividends : CT REIT boasts a 99.4% occupancy rate, with Canadian Tire as a major tenant, and has consistently increased distributions, offering a forward yield of 5.55%.

In today’s uncertain economic environment, passive income has become increasingly important for investors seeking greater financial stability and protection against inflation. These income streams can also help investors achieve their long-term financial goals faster, especially when these payouts are reinvested to leverage compounding.

Among income-generating investments, monthly-paying dividend stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts) stand out as attractive options because they provide consistent cash flow while also offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation. Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) by examining its business outlook, recent financial performance, growth prospects, and dividend profile to determine whether it’s an attractive opportunity for income-focused investors.

To begin, let’s review CT REIT’s recently reported first-quarter results.

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CT REIT’s first-quarter performance

CT REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 378 retail-focused properties comprising approximately 31.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. About 85.6% of its portfolio consists of retail properties, while the remaining 14.4% consists of industrial assets. The REIT also benefits from a highly stable tenant base, with Canadian Tire as its largest tenant, leasing nearly 29.2 million square feet, representing 92.1% of the REIT’s total gross leasable area. In addition, CT REIT maintains an efficient operating structure, with general and administrative expenses accounting for only 2.5% of total revenue.

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Supported by its defensive retail-focused portfolio and strong tenant relationships, CT REIT continues to maintain high occupancy levels regardless of broader economic conditions. At the end of the first quarter, the REIT reported an impressive 99.4% occupancy rate. Its property revenue increased 4.8% year over year to $157.6 million in the first quarter, while net operating income (NOI) rose 4.7% to $124.3 million, driven by acquisitions, property intensification, development projects, and contractual rent escalations.

These solid operating trends also supported healthy cash flow growth. Funds from operations (FFO) increased 4.2% to $84.5 million during the quarter. Although higher interest expense and development fee revenue earned in the prior year partially offset gains, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) still rose 3.6% year over year to $78.1 million. Meanwhile, AFFO per unit increased 2.8% to $0.327.

Backed by its stable financial performance, CT REIT recently raised its monthly distribution by 3.5% to $0.08 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of approximately 5.6%. The REIT also ended the quarter with $436 million in available liquidity, leaving it well-positioned to fund future growth initiatives.

With that foundation in place, let’s now examine CT REIT’s long-term growth prospects.

CT REIT’s growth prospects

Supported by ongoing economic growth and limited new supply due to elevated construction costs, demand for high-quality retail space remains healthy, creating a favourable backdrop for CT REIT. Benefiting from these industry trends, the REIT continues to expand its property portfolio and development pipeline.

Currently, CT REIT has approximately 629,000 square feet of development projects underway, representing investments valued at nearly $380 million. These projects should help increase its income-producing asset base and support long-term revenue and cash flow growth.

In addition to portfolio expansion, the REIT also benefits from built-in contractual rent escalations across many of its leases, which provide predictable organic growth and help offset inflationary pressures. Together, these factors should support steady financial performance while strengthening CT REIT’s ability to sustain and gradually increase its future monthly distributions.

Investors’ takeaway

Backed by its stable financial performance and predictable cash flows, CT REIT has consistently rewarded unitholders through regular distribution increases. Since 2017, the REIT has raised its monthly distribution 10 times, resulting in a cumulative increase of approximately 40.2%.

Importantly, despite these steady payout hikes, CT REIT has continued to improve the sustainability of its distribution profile. Its AFFO payout ratio has declined from 76.2% in 2017 to 72.5% in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting stronger cash flow generation and disciplined financial management.

Considering its high-quality tenant base, exceptionally high occupancy levels, consistent growth in distribution, and attractive long-term expansion opportunities, CT REIT appears well-positioned for income-focused investors seeking stable, growing passive income over the long term.