Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $7,000 in Canadian Transportation Stocks to Multiply My Savings

How I’d Invest $7,000 in Canadian Transportation Stocks to Multiply My Savings

The current trade war gives savvy investors a great opportunity to buy Canadian transportation stocks.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

Canadian transportation stocks have been laggards in 2025, and much of the pain can be traced back to Trump’s tariff rhetoric. These companies have been hit disproportionately hard as a result of his trade war.

Tariffs, in practice, slow the flow of goods across borders. That directly impacts transportation companies—especially railways, trucking firms, and logistics providers—by cutting into the volume they move. The uncertainty around trade policy also makes it harder for these businesses to forecast earnings or give confident guidance to investors. None of that inspires market confidence.

But short-term noise doesn’t change how these companies fundamentally operate. Trump won’t be in office forever, but some of these transportation companies will be. If you believe in buying when others are fearful, I’ve got three picks to spread a $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account contribution across.

$6,000 between two Class 1 railways

I’d allocate the bulk of a $7,000 TFSA contribution by splitting $6,000 evenly between Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP)—$3,000 each.

You might already own one or both. But for newcomers, these are two of the most stable blue-chip stocks in the Canadian market. They have long histories of dividend growth, operate with efficient double-digit margins, and are known for well-timed share buybacks and smart acquisitions.

Right now, both stocks are reasonably priced, which is rare for high-quality companies that usually trade at a premium. CNR has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, and CP sits at 20.62. That translates to earnings yields of approximately 5.82% for CNR and 4.85% for CP.

Compare that to the 10-year Government of Canada bond yield at 3.13%, and it’s finally a no-brainer—you’re getting enough return per dollar of earnings to justify the risk. These stocks used to be expensive. Now, they look fairly priced, which is hard to find.

$1,000 to a trucking company

The remaining $1,000 of our $7,000 TFSA contribution goes to TFI International (TSX:TFII) as a higher-risk, higher-upside growth bet.

Not all goods can be shipped by rail. Some shipments are too time-sensitive, too short-distance, or too small to fill an entire railcar. That’s where less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping comes in—moving freight that doesn’t require a full truck, often consolidated with other shipments.

TFI operates across that space, along with truckload, logistics, and specialized transportation services. Its network includes 14,243 trucks, 45,453 trailers, and 7,592 independent contractors, making it one of the largest players in North America.

Margins aren’t as strong as with railways because trucking is more competitive and fuel-intensive, and customers can more easily switch carriers. Still, TFII’s management has made the most of it, delivering a 16.53% return on equity, which shows it’s generating strong profits relative to shareholder capital.

The stock is also cheaper than the railways, trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, which equates to an earnings yield of about 7.56%. That’s well above the 10-year Government of Canada bond yield of 3.13%, giving you solid compensation for the added risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian National Railway is down more than 20% in the past year. Is CNR stock now oversold?

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Retirement

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Risk-Averse Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track record of delivering dividend growth in all economic conditions.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

The Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Housing Prices Soar Across Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, real estate stocks may not be a great choice all around, but these still look strong.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Include These 3 Essential Dividend Stocks in My TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here are three dividend stocks I’d include in my TFSA today.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

2 Stocks I’d Hold in My RRSP Through Retirement 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the role of RRSPs in your investment portfolio and how they can provide tax savings while building your wealth.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Investing

Securing Your Financial Future: Where I’d Invest $15,000 in Canadian Defensive Stocks

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Canadian low-volatility ETF could potentially help you stay invested in equities with lower risk.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks Under $20

| Sneha Nahata

You don’t need substantial capital to begin investing in these high-quality TSX stock with substantial long-term growth potential.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth Building: My Favourite Canadian Dividend Stocks for Tax-Free Compounding

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could help build wealth over the long term.

Read more »