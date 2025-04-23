Why Billionaires Are Pulling Cash Out of U.S. Stocks and Buying Canadian Energy

It sounds like some really wealthy investors are taking a second look at where they’re putting their money. Instead of U.S. stocks, they’re starting to invest more in Canadian energy companies. There are a few reasons for this shift. U.S. markets might seem a bit pricey right now. There’s also some uncertainty around the world that makes investors a bit nervous, especially with a tariff trade war continuing. Meanwhile, Canadian energy stocks are looking pretty good from a fundamental point of view. So, let’s look at some to consider right now.

Cardinal Energy

One company that’s catching attention is Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ). As of writing, it offers a forward dividend yield of 12%, with a future dividend payment of $0.72 per share. That’s a pretty high return just for owning the energy stock! It’s like getting a nice bonus just for being a shareholder, a regular income stream that can be quite attractive. This high yield suggests the company is confident in its ability to generate cash flow and share it with its investors.

In its last earnings report for the end of 2024, Cardinal Energy said its adjusted funds flow was $65.1 million for that quarter. For the whole year, it was $265.4 million. These numbers are a bit higher than the year before, showing the energy stock is doing pretty well. This positive trend can be a good sign for the company’s future prospects and its ability to maintain those attractive dividend payments.

Cardinal Energy’s strong financial results and high dividend yield make it appealing to investors who want both income and some stability. The energy stock focuses on producing oil in the more traditional ways in Western Canada. This gives it a solid base for continued success. It’s sticking to what it knows and doing it well, focusing on areas where it has expertise and established infrastructure. This can reduce some of the risks associated with exploring new or unconventional methods.

More to come

The bigger picture of the Canadian energy sector also looks promising. These energy stocks benefit from Canada’s huge natural resources, like the oil sands and other reserves, and a stable set of rules and regulations for the energy industry. Canada has a lot of what the world needs in terms of energy, and the government is generally supportive of getting it out there in a responsible way.

Investors also like that Canadian energy stocks seem to have a better value right now. Compared to similar companies in the U.S., Canadian energy stocks often have lower price-to-earnings ratios. This means you’re not paying as much for each dollar of profit the company makes. This valuation gap can make Canadian energy stocks look particularly attractive to investors seeking undervalued assets.

On top of that, the Canadian government seems to be on board with energy development, recognizing its importance to the national economy. It’s working on things like improving infrastructure, such as pipelines, to get the energy to market and making the regulations easier to navigate for energy stocks in the sector. This has made investors feel more confident about putting their money into Canadian energy.

Bottom line

The move by some big investors to shift from U.S. stocks to Canadian energy makes sense. They’re looking for good value, stability in a potentially volatile global landscape, and the potential for growth as the world continues to need energy. Companies like Cardinal Energy show what this sector has to offer, with attractive dividends providing immediate income and solid financial performance, suggesting long-term potential.

As the world’s need for energy keeps growing, Canadian energy stocks seem to be in a good position to deliver returns over the long haul. It’s like they’re riding a wave of increasing demand, and smart investors are noticing the opportunity. The vast reserves and established infrastructure in Canada provide a strong foundation for these energy stocks. The focus on responsible development and environmental considerations is also becoming increasingly important for long-term sustainability in the sector.