April's Best Opportunities: Where I'd Invest $5,000 in 3 Canadian Stocks

I’d be comfortable allocating money to Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock.

Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Stocks are looking cheap this month. With Trump Tariffs roiling markets worldwide, many stocks have been beaten down. U.S. stocks have been hit hardest, but the TSX, too, is down, having fallen 1.9% for the year (as of this writing a few days prior to publication).

So, stocks are cheaper than they were at the start of the year. That’s a good thing because the lower the price, the better the expected return.

If you have $5,000 kicking around in a brokerage account, now might be a good time to put some of it to work for you. In this article, I’ll explore how I’d invest $5,000 in Canadian stocks today.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a Canadian oil stock that I started buying near the end of last year and continued buying this year. The company extracts and sells crude oil, operates refineries, and runs a major gas station chain called Petro-Canada. The company has been performing well in recent years. Its stock took a beating when Trump’s tariff assault caused a rapid and sharp decline in oil prices. However, energy prices are starting to climb again, and Suncor stock is quite cheap today, trading at 8.8 times earnings and 1.3 times book value. Overall, I’m happy to be holding Suncor and may add to my position this year.

Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is one you’re probably familiar with. As Canada’s largest airline, it’s the only one in the country with a large number of international routes. This gives it a strong competitive position in sending Canadians abroad by air.

Air Canada stock is unbelievably cheap, based on the price-to-earnings ratio, which is 2.22. It might sound like this is a slam dunk buy, and I think it’s a decent buy, but there are some nuances we have to deal with here. First, Air Canada is doing a massive amount of capital expenditure this year and next, which will lead to a decline in free cash flow to near-zero. Second, the company is likely seeing a considerable decline in Canada-U.S. travel, as Canadians are avoiding the U.S., both to protest Trump Tariffs and to avoid being jailed by the immigration police at ICE. These risk factors are very real, but I think AC stock’s cheapness outweighs them.

Brookfield

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a Canadian stock I’ve held for a few years. I bought some shares on the dip this year. If I were just starting off today with $5,000 to invest, I’d gladly put a chunk of it into BN shares. The stock trades at a discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation. The company is growing, with operating income up 25% in the trailing 12-month (TTM) period. Finally, Brookfield is run by Bruce Flatt, who is very charismatic and good at raising money. All of these positive qualities combine to make Brookfield stock a compelling buy today.

Foolish takeaway

The bottom line is if you’re just starting off today with $5,000 to invest, you should put it in quality blue-chip stocks. Gambling on risky ventures often ends badly. The three companies mentioned in this article are entrenched and not going anywhere. They would make worthy additions to many Canadian portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Suncor Energy, Air Canada and Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

