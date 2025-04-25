3 Unstoppable TSX Stocks Where I’d Invest $8,000 for Long-Term Growth

It can be tricky to find good companies to invest in for the long haul, especially when the market feels a bit bumpy. But even when things are uncertain, there are Canadian companies on the TSX that are quietly delivering strong results and have promising futures. If you had $8,000 to invest with a long-term view, three TSX stocks that might be worth considering are Calian Group (TSX:CGY), Celestica (TSX:CLS), and Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO). Each operates in a different sector, but all seem to have solid potential.

Calian

First up is Calian Group. The TSX stock offers services in a few different areas, including healthcare, communications, learning, and even cybersecurity. Looking at results for the first three months of the fiscal year 2025, Calian reported revenue of $185 million. This was a 3% increase compared to the same time last year. The gross profit margin was 31.8%, and it’s managed to keep it above 30% for the past 11 quarters in a row, which shows good consistency.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $18 million. Furthermore, it generated $13 million in operating free cash flow. The TSX stock also bought back some of its shares: 101,350 of them for $4.9 million. This can sometimes be a sign that a TSX stock believes its stock is undervalued.

Celestica

Next, we have Celestica, a global company that helps other businesses with the design, manufacturing, and management of supply chains. Looking at results for the last three months of 2024, Celestica reported revenue of US$2.5 billion, which was a significant 24.8% increase compared to the year before.

The TSX stock’s earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.04, which was better than what analysts were expecting. Because of strong performance, the company has raised its expectations for the full year of 2025, predicting revenue of US$10.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share of US$4.75. This positive outlook suggests they see continued growth ahead.

Coveo

Finally, there’s Coveo Solutions. The TSX stock specializes in using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve search and personalization for businesses. In the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, Coveo reported a total revenue of $34 million. This was a 7% increase from the previous year. The revenue from Software as a Service (SaaS) subscriptions, which is a key part of the business, was $32.3 million, up by 8%. The TSX stock also had a strong gross profit margin of 78% and reported a net income of $4 million. Coveo also announced some interesting partnerships with big names like Shopify, AWS, and Optimizely, which could help them grow the business further.

Bottom line

Investing in these three TSX stocks could give you exposure to different sectors that have good growth potential. Calian’s diverse services and consistent performance make it a steady player. Celestica’s strong financial results and positive outlook suggest it could see continued growth in the tech manufacturing space. Coveo’s innovative AI-powered solutions and partnerships point to a promising future in the world of search and personalization.

If you had $8,000 Canadian dollars to invest, you could consider splitting it roughly equally among Calian Group, Celestica, and Coveo Solutions. This would give you a balanced portfolio with exposure to healthcare, technology manufacturing, and AI. Because these TSX stocks have shown strong financial performance and have good prospects for growth, they could be compelling choices for investors looking at the long term. It’s always a good idea to do your research and consider your investment goals before making any decisions, but these three Canadian companies look like they have some interesting potential.