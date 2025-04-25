Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

This TSX income fund is perfect for generating passive income in a TFSA.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Most dividend-paying stocks set their payouts on an annual basis. That usually means you get the same amount each quarter for the year. If the company performs well, the board might approve a raise for the next year—but cuts can happen, too.

Dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a bit different. They collect dividends from dozens of underlying stocks and then pass them on to you, usually monthly or quarterly. However, because those dividends vary, ETF payouts tend to fluctuate quite a bit.

One standout that doesn’t behave this way is a closed-end fund (CEF) like Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN).

Unlike ETFs, EIT.UN follows a managed distribution policy, meaning it aims to pay a fixed monthly amount no matter what the market is doing. Right now, that’s $0.10 per share, paid every month—like clockwork.

Here’s how EIT.UN works and how much tax-free income you could generate with a $14,000 TFSA investment.

How EIT.UN works

Over the past 10 years, EIT.UN has delivered an impressive 11.65% annualized return, assuming you reinvested the distributions. While it’s designed primarily as an income fund, the growth side hasn’t disappointed either.

EIT.UN also uses up to 20% leverage, which can help amplify both returns and yield when markets are rising—but it also increases risk when markets fall. This leverage, combined with active management, gives the fund more flexibility to pursue opportunities across both U.S. and Canadian markets.

Speaking of which, EIT.UN doesn’t track an index. It’s an actively managed portfolio made up of roughly 50/50 U.S. and Canadian quality stocks, handpicked by Canoe’s investment team.

One unique feature of the fund is that it often trades at a slight premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV). As of April 17, 2025, EIT.UN had a closing price of $15.02 and a NAV of $14.95, meaning it was trading at a small premium.

The hallmark of EIT.UN is its fixed monthly distribution of $0.10 per share, paid reliably each month. To qualify for the payout, you must own shares before the ex-dividend date, which typically falls around the 14th or 15th of each month. Payments are usually deposited around the 24th or 25th of the following month.

Technically, the distribution isn’t all dividend income. It can include eligible dividends, capital gains, and return of capital (ROC). That’s why holding EIT.UN in a TFSA is ideal—it keeps all of the income completely tax-free, no matter how it’s classified.

How much passive income could you generate?

If you invest $14,000 in EIT.UN, and the current share price is $14.95, that gives you approximately 936 shares. Each of those shares pays $0.10 per month, so 936 shares × $0.10 = $93.60 per month in tax-free income. And because this is inside a TFSA, there’s no tax to deduct—what gets paid out is yours to keep. It’s as simple as that.

If you choose to reinvest your monthly distribution, that $93.60 can go right back into buying more shares of EIT.UN. The next month, those additional shares earn you even more income, which can then be reinvested again. And just like that, the snowball starts rolling. Month after month, your position grows, and so does your passive income—all compounding tax-free inside your TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $15,000 in Top Utilities Stocks for Steady Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These utility stocks are some of the top choices, but they aren't the usual group of investments.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stock Market

2 Canadian Aerospace Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Flight

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian aerospace stocks such as Bombardier and Cargojet should help you deliver outsized gains over the next two…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

3 Unstoppable TSX Stocks Where I’d Invest $8,000 for Long-Term Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have long proven their worth, and that's still true today for investors.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

2 Reasons I’m Considering TD Bank Stock for a $7,000 Investment This April

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks ready to march higher as it makes up for a last year's lacklustre performance.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 25

| Jitendra Parashar

With 2.2% week-to-date gains, the TSX Composite Index remains on track to end the third consecutive winning week.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

The 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy for Monthly Income as Interest Rates Stay Higher for Longer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could be a huge winner in 2025, even as interest rates freeze.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

A 36.6% Discount: A High-Yield Dividend Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier infrastructure stock is a high-yield dividend opportunity at its current price.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

Invest $10,000 in This ‘Growthy’ Dividend ETF for Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Vanguard dividend ETF pays a decent yield and has good historical share price growth.

Read more »