2 Bargain Stocks for Growth-Seekers

Are you looking to buy growth stocks at a lucrative discount? Here are two bargain stocks up for grabs in April.

The stock market has something for everyone. Whether you want your money to grow significantly, you want your money to pay you regularly, or you want to preserve your money from inflation and risk. There are stocks for every want. The best time to buy any of these stocks is when they are available at a bargain.

There is something good even in the worst of the situations. For instance, the Trump tariff uncertainty created panic among economists, veteran investors, and businesses. This fear pulled down some of the most lucrative growth stocks to heavy discounts, creating an opportunity for growth seekers to stock up.

Two growth stocks are available at a bargain

Bombardier

Business jet maker Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) saw a pullback in its seasonally strong fourth quarter as it delivered 146 business jets, lower than the expected 150. Its stock fell 29% between December 6, 2024, and April 8, 2025, when the stock market corrected amid tariff uncertainty. The company also suspended its 2025 guidance until it gets clarity on the tariff situation and the impact on its operations.

Turns out, Bombardier is exempt from the tariff under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The cost impact of tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other raw materials does not significantly increase Bombardier’s costs.

Moreover, the tariff wars did not stop, delay, or pause the manufacturing of Bombardier’s next-generation Global 8000 aircraft. On April 23, Moody’s Ratings changed its outlook for Bombardier to positive from stable on the back of its stable order book, high liquidity of US$2.3 billion, debt repayment, and expansion in higher-margin aftermarket services.

The above positives are driving recovery in Bombardier’s share price, which has already surged 21% in less than three weeks. Trading above $91, Bombardier stock is still a bargain and could see a sharp rally after it releases its 2025 Investor Day Presentation on May 1.

Last year, the stock price surged 36% in May after the company outlined its roadmap till 2025 and beyond. This year could see a similar rally as the Investor Day presentation highlights Bombardier’s resilience in the tariff war and the road ahead. There could be updates on lower debt, order books for Global 8000, and defence aircraft.

It is a stock to buy now as the company has the potential to surge past $120 in an economic recovery.

AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock price halved between November 2024 and April 8, 2025, as the fear of a tariff war reminded investors of 2018. In 2018, semiconductors were at the center of the U.S.-China trade war, with AMD and Nvidia banned from exporting certain chips to China. Moreover, news around DeepSeek artificial intelligence (AI) created a cyclical sell-off in AI stocks.

All the fear and panic have created an opportunity to buy this growth stock at a heavy discount. AMD will be a key beneficiary of the PC refreshment cycle. This refreshment cycle could see an uptick in demand for PCs that run AI models, creating demand for AMD’s AI-powered PC chips.

Moreover, the next wave of AI could be beneficial for AMD as companies opt for more cost-efficient data center servers. What makes me bullish is the DeepSeek AI boom, which established that AI applications don’t need the supercomputing power of Nvidia’s expensive graphics processing units.

AMD is a stock to own for the next cyclical surge of 80-100%. However, it is difficult to say when the next uptrend will come and whether tariffs could delay the replacement cycle. A good strategy is to buy the dip and wait for the growth cycle.