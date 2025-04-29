Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45

Here Are the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45

Are you investing enough? Learn what the average Canadian is investing in a TFSA and RRSP at age 45, and see where you stand.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Turning 40 brings its challenges. Many who ignored their health start realizing its importance and adopt a healthy lifestyle. You might have a mortgage, a higher income, and a better understanding of finances. You know you are losing money by keeping your money invested a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) that offers 3–3.7% interest. It is time to pump up your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP balance at age 45

Statistics Canada does not give the TFSA and RRSP stats for age 45, but it gives the breakdown for an age range.

For the age group 35–44, Canadians had an average TFSA balance of $10,743 and an RRSP balance of $27,416 in 2023. If your savings align with the average, you know where you stand among other Canadians. However, being average is not enough. You still have time to go above average and pump up your investments.

Because if you look at the RRSP balances of the 45–54 age group, it rose to $48,374, while the TFSA balance hardly moved to $10,048. You can see that RRSP contributions increased as they can be deducted from taxable income.

Age GroupTFSA BalanceRRSP Balance
35–44$10,743$27,416
45–54$10,048$48,374

At age 45, how much should you contribute to a TFSA and RRSP?

Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP contribution at age 45

According to Statistics Canada data from the 2023 tax filing, tax filers in the age group of 35 to 44 had a median TFSA contribution of $3,300 and an RRSP contribution of $3,600. For the age group 45–54, these median contributions increased to $5,200 for a TFSA and $4,330 for an RRSP.

Age GroupTFSA contribution (2023)RRSP contribution (2023)
35–44$3,300$3,600
45–54$5,200$4,330

Since you are at the cusp of the two age groups, you can compare your contributions and accelerate them to remain above average.

What type of TSX stocks to buy through a TFSA and RRSP

Both the TFSA and RRSP allow your stocks to grow tax-free, which means you can sell the stocks and use the proceeds to buy another stock without incurring a capital gains tax.

Growth stock

Consider high-growth stocks in a TFSA, as it also makes your capital gains tax-free. Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is a good growth stock to buy in your TFSA. Its stock price fell as there was uncertainty about how Trump tariffs would impact its US$465 million order from the United States Air Force for eight Bombardier jets. However, Bombardier is exempted from tariffs under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The business jet maker’s share price is rising in the run-up to the first-quarter earnings and 2025 Investor Day presentation on May 1. Moreover, Bombardier’s next-generation Global 8000 aircraft manufacturing is progressing as planned. The company’s secular growth trend of new business jet demand and maintenance of business jets in use remains intact. The stock could give strong double-digit growth in the next two years.

Dividend stock

RRSP withdrawals are taxable, which means you are better off withdrawing small amounts. You can consider dividend stocks for an RRSP, which can give monthly payouts that will be added to taxable income.

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) can give you an average 6% annual yield and grow distributions annually by 3%. Its distributions are safe as its payout ratio is 75%, and the REIT has been reducing this ratio. The REIT enjoys the privilege of first offer to buy or develop a Canadian Tire store. Since Canadian Tire is its parent, the REIT need not worry about occupancy. Also, a longer lease reduces its worries about occupancy.

Such an inflation-adjusted monthly passive income is a good fit for an RRSP.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Top TSX Stocks

How I’d Navigate the Market With Canadian Value Stocks in My Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

The current market scenario is nirvana for value seekers as the fear of a recession has pulled down the price…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Top TSX Stocks

Where I’d Put $10,000 in Consistently Well-performing TSX Stocks

| Puja Tayal

If you have been delaying investing in TSX stocks over fear of losing money, here are some reliable top-performing stocks.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: How I’d Allocate $5,000 in 2 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market, but these two are buy-and-forget candidates that will boost your…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Top TSX Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in 2 Oversold TSX Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX is recovering from the sell-off in early April. There is still time to buy oversold stocks at a…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest My $7,000 TFSA Across These 3 Canadian Stocks for Dividend Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking for Canadian stocks for dividend income that can last decades should consider buying these three stocks today.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $20,000 in 2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirement Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two safer, high-yield dividend stocks I'm looking at for my retirement needs.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Considering Enbridge Stock for a $5,000 Investment This April

| Demetris Afxentiou

I'm considering Enbridge stock to provide some defensive appeal and a juicy dividend to my long-term portfolio.

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Dividend Stocks

Where I’D Invest $1,000 in 3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks Under $150

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to invest $1,000 in some great stocks? Here's a trio that investors can buy at a discount right now…

Read more »