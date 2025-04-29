Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Income: 2 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

TFSA Income: 2 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth and offer high yields for income investors.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Retirees are searching for good Canadian dividend stocks to buy for their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating steady and growing passive income.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) trades near $40 per share at the time of writing compared to $52 at this time last year. The pullback gives investors who missed the big rally after the pandemic a chance to buy CNRL at an attractive price.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is about US$63 per barrel right now compared to more than US$80 a year ago. Weak demand in China and higher production from non-OPEC countries like Canada and the United States contributed to the price decline through 2024. Economic uncertainty due to a potential global trade war with the United States has extended the decline in oil prices in 2025.

Analysts widely expect the oil market to remain in a surplus position into next year. A recession in the United States and a weaker Chinese economy could drive WTI oil back below US$60 in the coming months. As such, investors should brace for more potential downside in oil stocks.

That being said, CNRL already looks cheap. The company says its WTI breakeven is less than US$45 per barrel, so it is still generating good margins. Regarding the dividend, the board increased the distribution twice in 2024 and has already hiked the payout again in 2025. This is the 25th consecutive annual dividend increase. Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up 30% in the past year. The rally is largely due to interest rate cuts in Canada and the United States.

Pipeline and utility companies use a lot of debt to fund their large capital projects that often cost billions of dollars and can take years to complete. Higher debt expenses reduce profits and can eat into cash that is available for distribution to shareholders. When the central banks aggressively raised interest rates in 2022 and 2023, Enbridge’s share price took a hit, sliding from $59 to as low as $44.

As soon as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated they were done increasing interest rates, bargain hunters started buying Enbridge on the expectation of rate cuts in 2024. Once the rate cuts began, Enbridge picked up a nice tailwind.

Despite the large move to the upside investors can still get a 5.9% dividend yield from Enbridge. The central banks have currently put additional rate cuts on hold until they see how tariffs will impact inflation and economic activity.

Enbridge is working on a $26 billion capital program that is expected to boost adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 7% to 9% through 2026. Distributable cash flow growth is targeted at 3%. This should support ongoing dividend increases. Enbridge raised the payout in each of the past 30 years.

The bottom line on good stocks for TFSA passive income

CNRL and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Retirement

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Retirement

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy for My RRSP and Hold Through Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for strength in your RRSP, then look for value in long-term holds.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

TFSA Investors: Here’s How Much You Might Need to Retire

| Puja Tayal

The TFSA can play a major role in retirement planning. Here's how.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Retirement

3 TSX Essentials Every Canadian Retiree Should Consider

| Puja Tayal

The second phase of retirement planning begins after you retire. Here are three investment tips every retiree should know.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Retirement

5 Canadian Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividend stocks can be a way of creating passive income in retirement, but these are some of the best.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Bank Stocks to Build a Retirement Fortune

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique ETF provides 1.25 times leveraged exposure to Canada's Big Six banks.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Retirement

Where I’d Position My $25,000 Retirement Savings to Minimize CRA Tax Impact

| Puja Tayal

You pay tax even after you retire. Just as you plan taxes for your active income, you should do tax…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Retirement

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Risk-Averse Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track record of delivering dividend growth in all economic conditions.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

2 Stocks I’d Hold in My RRSP Through Retirement 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the role of RRSPs in your investment portfolio and how they can provide tax savings while building your wealth.

Read more »