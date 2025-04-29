Member Login
Where I’d Invest $2,000 in 2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks Under $10

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

When you’re working with a smaller investment budget, every dollar counts. That’s why finding reliable Canadian stocks that trade for under $10 and still have some good growth potential is key. If I had $2,000 to invest right now, I’d probably split it between two no-brainer TSX stocks — ones that are not only affordable but also have some clear reasons to believe in their future. WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stand out for very different reasons. But both are worth a serious look-see.

WELL Health

Let’s start with WELL Health. This Canadian stock has been flying under the radar for a while, but that’s starting to change. It’s trading at around $5 and operates in one of the fastest-growing areas of digital healthcare. WELL owns and runs outpatient medical clinics across Canada and the U.S., but the real gem in their business is the tech platform. By buying up other companies and coming up with its own innovations, it’s building a big network of digital health services, including virtual care, electronic medical records, and billing tools. And unlike some other tech plays, WELL is actually making a profit.

In its most recent earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, WELL posted record quarterly revenue of $231.6 million. This is a solid 37% growth compared to the same time last year. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $28.3 million. That’s up 6% from the same period in 2023. This was the 17th quarter in a row of positive adjusted EBITDA. It also expects to do even better in 2025, with revenue over $1 billion and positive cash flow. That kind of consistency is pretty rare for a smaller tech company and makes WELL a dependable pick in a market that can be a bit all over the map.

Another reason WELL stands out is its strategy. Instead of chasing after pie-in-the-sky ideas, it focuses on buying profitable businesses that fit into a digital health world. That helps keep profit margins healthy and makes the business easy to grow. While a lot of investors get excited by flashy stories, WELL is quietly becoming a key part of the healthcare technology scene in Canada and even expanding to other countries.

BlackBerry

Now, BlackBerry might sound like a blast from the past but don’t count them out just yet. It’s reinvented itself in a much more interesting way as a cybersecurity and software company. It now develops embedded systems and enterprise software and is growing in areas like the automotive, defence, and industrial sectors. As of writing, the share price is hovering around $4, making it a cheap way to bet on the increasing need for smart security.

In its third quarter of fiscal 2025, BlackBerry reported total revenue of US$175 million, which was up from US$151 million in the quarter before. While it still had a net loss overall, the tech stock did manage to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA of US$3 million. What was really interesting was their Internet of Things (IoT) division, which brought in US$66 million, up 22% compared to the year before. This division focuses on software used in connected cars and important industrial systems, areas where security is super important.

BlackBerry is also benefiting from working with other companies. It’s continuing to build stronger relationships with chipmakers and car manufacturers, helping to put its QNX software into more vehicles. With more pressure on car companies to make cars more secure and protect data, BlackBerry’s expertise is well-positioned for future growth. It might not be the flashiest story, but solving problems that are only going to get bigger.

Bottom line

Of course, no investment is a sure thing. WELL is still growing and needs to make sure its acquisitions keep being profitable. BlackBerry’s turnaround is still in progress and depends on them executing their plans well. But with both showing some good signs of progress and trading at prices that won’t break the bank, each offers some strong potential upside with what seems like a reasonable amount of downside. In a Tax-Free Savings Account or a regular investment account, these picks could be just the ticket for patient investors looking for value in Canadian tech.

