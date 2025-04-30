Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $3,000 in the TSX Today

Where I’d Invest $3,000 in the TSX Today

Undervalued TSX stocks such DRT and MATR are positioned to deliver outsized returns to shareholders over the next 36 months.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in quality, undervalued stocks trading on the TSX is a proven strategy for building long-term wealth over the upcoming decade. In this article, I have identified two such TSX stocks that are well-positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2025 and beyond. Here’s why I’d invest $3,000 in these two top Canadian stocks right now.

Is this TSX stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $191 million, DIRTT Environmental (TSX:DRT) is an interior construction company in Canada. It provides an industrial construction system serving companies across various sectors, including healthcare, military, technology, and hospitality.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions closed 2024 with solid financial results, reporting fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue of $48.9 million. It reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $5.5 million, a $1.2 million increase from the year-ago quarter. DIRTT maintained healthy gross profit margins of 35.9%, down from 37.8% in the same period last year.

The company has significantly strengthened its financial position, reducing long-term debt from $56.1 million to $22.4 million over the past 12 months, resulting in a leverage ratio of approximately 1.5 times. Its cash reserves grew to $29.3 million, up from $24.7 million at the end of 2023, with $39.3 million in total liquidity, which includes an undrawn credit facility.

DIRTT’s 12-month forward sales pipeline stood at $278 million as of January 2025, representing a $31.3 million increase after accounting for project phasing adjustments. CEO Benjamin Urban highlighted that DIRTT is proactively preparing for potential trade challenges, including the threat of 25% tariffs on Canadian imports to the United States.

Notably, its dual manufacturing presence in both countries provides strategic flexibility to mitigate impacts by adjusting material sourcing and manufacturing locations.

Analysts expect DRT stock to increase its adjusted earnings per share from $0.03 in 2024 to $0.10 in 2028. If the TSX stock maintains an average price-to-earnings multiple of 15 times, it will trade around $1.5 in early 2028, indicating an upside potential of 50% from current levels.

Is this small-cap TSX stock undervalued?

Valued at a market cap of $616 million, Mattr (TSX:MATR) operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments:

  • Composite Systems: The segment manufactures flexible composites that are used for oil and gas gathering and other applications.
  • Automotive and Industrial: This segment manufactures heat-shrinkable products, including thin-, medium-, and heavy-walled tubing.
  • Pipeline and Pipe Services: The segment offers ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services to pipeline operators and construction contractors.

Bay Street expects Mattr to increase its adjusted earnings from $0.70 per share in 2024 to $1.92 per share in 2027. Moreover, its free cash flow is forecast to touch $146 million in 2028, compared to a $59 million outflow in 2024.

Priced at 5.2 times forward earnings and 4.2 times forward free cash flow, the TSX stock is quite cheap. If MATR stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it should more than double over the next three years, easily outpacing the broader markets.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Discounted Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Investing

Smart Tax Strategies for Canadian Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how Canadians can both reduce their tax bill, and save their money to invest in high-quality stocks for retirement.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends and a cheque every month. Is it likely to continue? Absolutely.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy Stock: How I’d Split $12,000 Between Pipeline Dividend Giants

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TC Energy is a good strategy for income-seekers in 2025.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Top TSX Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy at a 30% Discount in May

| Puja Tayal

Buying stocks at a discount has its benefits. Here are two fundamentally strong stocks trading at a 30% discount you…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use This 8.6% Dividend Stock for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers up monthly income and a high yield that lasts!

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Puja Tayal

The market sell-off in the last two months amid fear of tariffs has created an opportunity to invest your cash…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Investing

The Prepared Investors Battle Plan for a Trade War

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can help protect your capital during a trade war, and even take advantage of the opportunity to…

Read more »