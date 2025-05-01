Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 57% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 57% to Buy and Hold Forever

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Vecima Networks is a TSX tech stock trading at a sizeable discount in May 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A family watches tv using Roku at home.

Source: Getty Images

The ongoing market volatility has dragged valuations of several TSX stocks lower in 2025, making them attractive to value investors. In this article, I have identified one such Canadian tech stock in Vecima Networks (TSX:VCM), which currently trades 57% below all-time highs. Let’s dive deeper.

Should you own this TSX stock right now?

Valued at a market capitalization of $243 million, Vecima Networks develops hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. It operates through three segments:

  • Video and Broadband Solutions: The segment processes data from the cable network and delivers internet connectivity to homes over cable and fibre.
  • Content Delivery and Storage: The segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video-on-demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet.
  • Telematics: The segment provides information and analytics to help fleet managers manage both mobile and fixed assets.

Vecima Networks has increased its sales from $71.5 million in fiscal 2017 (ended in June) to $291 million in fiscal 2024, indicating an average annual growth rate of over 22%.

Vecima reported mixed results in fiscal Q2 with revenues of $71.2 million, up 15% year-over-year but down 13% sequentially. Despite the increase in consolidated sales, Vecima faced temporary headwinds that impacted profitability, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.1 million and a net loss of $7.9 million.

CEO Sumit Kumar characterized Q2 as “complex,” citing multiple overlapping challenges. It includes a shift in product mix toward the company’s new EN9000 platform, which carries a lower margin profile as a standalone product.

Higher margins ahead

While strategically important, this modular node platform is designed to be populated with higher-margin software-driven modules over time. Additionally, customer timing adjustments for network upgrades slowed Entra products’ sales pace as Tier 1 operators worked through system-level field qualifications.

Vecima also recorded $4.3 million in non-cash foreign exchange losses and implemented a workforce reduction of 12%, resulting in $2.8 million in restructuring costs. Management expects this restructuring to yield annualized cost savings of about $17.5 million.

Despite near-term challenges, Vecima highlighted several strategic achievements during the quarter. It completed the acquisition of Falcon V Systems, which brought crucial new software technologies, including Principal Core for platform orchestration and Test Suite for accelerating DAA software upgrades.

What next for this TSX tech stock?

Looking ahead, management acknowledged that continued demand volatility may persist into the second half due to customer project timing and uncertainty around potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

While cautious about near-term forecasting, Kumar expressed confidence in Vecima’s long-term prospects, citing the company’s strong market position (approximately 40% global share in Remote PHY devices and over 80% in remote MACPHY) and deep relationships with major operators.

Bay Street expects Vecima to grow its sales to $358 million in 2026. Moreover, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.89 per share in 2024 to $1.19 per share in 2026. If the TSX stock is priced at 15 times forward earnings, it will trade around $18 per share over the next 12 months, indicating an upside potential of more than 75% from its current levels.

Analysts also expect Vecima to report free cash flow of $33 million in 2025. Today, Vecima pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.22 per share, indicating an annual dividend expense of $5.4 million and a payout ratio of less than 20%.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A bull and bear face off.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Puja Tayal

The market sell-off in the last two months amid fear of tariffs has created an opportunity to invest your cash…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

Canadians: How You Could Build a $1 Million Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Building a $1 million nest egg needs consistent investing, time in the market, and these growth stocks for the catalyst…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $4,500 in Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Outsmart the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor wanting in on AI stocks, but want to do so safely, here's where to invest.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Tariff-Proof Tech Stocks: 2 Canadian Innovators That Could Ride the Digital Wave Beyond Borders

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Worried about tariffs? These 2 Canadian tech stocks (CGI and Constellation Software) are built for global resilience.

Read more »

taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc
Tech Stocks

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Chip Revolution

| Andrew Button

Canadian tech company OpenText Corp (TSX:OTEX) has connections to the semiconductor industry.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? How I’d Allocate it Between 2 Tech Stocks for Decades of Potential Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking to put $1,500 to work? These two Canadian tech stocks are a great place to start.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Tech Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Worth $10,000 of My Long-Term Investment Capital?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Tucows stock has plunged 80%. With three cash flow-generating businesses and fibre finally turning profitable, is this beaten-down tech gem…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry (TSX:BB) a Buy in May 2025?

| Adam Othman

While its recent downturn might not look pretty, it might be the best opportunity to buy BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock and…

Read more »