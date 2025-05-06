Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

SmartCentres is a well-diversified REIT that offers you a monthly dividend yield of 7.3% in May 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) allows you to create a passive-income stream at a low cost and gain exposure to the real estate sector. Moreover, a few Canadian REITs have a monthly dividend payout, making them all the more attractive to income-seeking investors.

In this article, I have identified a monthly dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of 7.3%. Let’s see if you should own this REIT right now.

Is this TSX dividend stock a good buy?

With a market cap of $3.66 billion, SmartCentres (TSX:SRU.UN) is a diversified REIT with a growing mixed-use portfolio. With roughly $12 billion in assets and 35 million square feet of income-producing retail and office properties, SmartCentres pays a monthly dividend to shareholders.

SmartCentres REIT reported solid fourth-quarter (Q4) 2024 results, highlighting the strength of its retail portfolio. Occupancy reached a five-year high of 98.7%, while CEO Mitch Goldhar stated during the company’s earnings call that the retail sector in Canada “continues to power along with strong fundamentals. “

In Q4, the REIT reported same-property NOI (net operating income) growth of 3.8% and rental growth of 8.8% on lease extensions (excluding anchors) and 6.6% overall. Cash collections remained strong at 99%, underscoring the quality of SmartCentres’s tenant mix.

Moreover, SmartCentres announced new deals with major retailers, including a Walmart lease for its South Oakville Center location and a Costco lease for a vacant ex-Rona store at its Winston Churchill and 401 Center in Mississauga. During the year, it also executed 253,000 square feet of deals for new retail construction with brands including Canadian Tire, Winners, Homesense, and other national retailers.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, adjusted FFO (funds from operations) stood at $0.56 per unit, a 9.8% increase compared to $0.51 in 2023. Net operating income increased by $12.3 million or 9% from the same quarter last year, primarily due to lease-up activities and increased common area maintenance recoveries.

On the development front, SmartCentres continued building its mixed-use development pipeline, securing 9.8 million square feet of permissions during 2024, bringing the total mixed-use zoning achieved to 59 million square feet. The company’s 458-unit apartment rental project, The Millway, reached 95% occupancy at quarter end, exceeding planned rental rates.

The REIT maintains a strong balance sheet and an unencumbered asset pool of $9.5 billion. Subsequent to quarter end, SmartCentres issued $300 million of senior unsecured debentures with a 4.737% interest rate and a 6.5-year term, using the proceeds to repay higher-interest floating-rate debt.

Management expressed cautious optimism for 2025, projecting same-property NOI growth in the 3-5% range, likely at the lower end. Executives noted that strong tenant demand is expected to continue throughout the year.

What is the target price for this TSX REIT?

Analysts tracking SmartCentres REIT expect it to report an adjusted FFO of $1.93 per share in 2025. Comparatively, it pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.85 per share, which translates to a payout ratio of 96%.

A high payout ratio suggests that the REIT is unlikely to increase its dividend payout this year. Given consensus price targets, the TSX stock trades at a discount of 6% at 13 times forward FFO. If we adjust for its dividend payout, cumulative returns will be closer to 13% over the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial services company operating the TSX is the smartest Canadian stock to buy with $7,000 right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Is Trading at a Discount

| Andrew Walker

A top TSX stock has increased its dividend in each of the past 25 years.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Berkshire Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Warren Buffett is stepping aside, leading to a drop in share price. So what's next for investors?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Analysts are upgrading this Canadian stock that has spent way too long trending downwards.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $7,000 to Create a TFSA Income Stream For Life

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can create a reliable income stream by adding these three dividend stocks to your TFSA.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Investing $7,000 in Your TFSA? Consider These 2 Canadian ETFs for Retirement

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turn $7,000 into tax-free wealth! 2 top ETFs for 4%+ dividends and retirement growth to max your TFSA this May!

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

This smartest Canadian stock can convert your $5,000 investment to about $30,595 in 10 years, more than six times your…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $14,000 in My TFSA into a Money-Making Machine

| Kay Ng

Investing over time in a diversified Canadian dividend ETF like the VDY is one way to make a money-making machine…

Read more »