Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 6.8% Monthly Income Stock Is Perfect for Your TFSA

This 6.8% Monthly Income Stock Is Perfect for Your TFSA

With market volatility rising, here’s a top REIT offering consistent monthly income and long-term value for TFSA investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

The first four months of 2025 have highlighted just how sensitive global markets remain to macroeconomic shocks, trade disruptions, and shifting central bank policies. With volatility gripping the market, many TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors are wisely shifting their focus from growth to income. REITs (real estate investment trusts), especially those with stable payout histories, could offer cautious investors a valuable defensive backbone.

In this article, I’ll talk about a top monthly income REIT stock offering a rock-solid 6.8% yield that TFSA investors can consider buying right now.

A top monthly income stock with 6.8% dividend yield

The top TSX stock I want to highlight here is none other than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN), a company that’s known for reliable monthly payouts and long-term stability. Based in Toronto, it mainly focuses on owning, managing, and developing mixed-use, retail-heavy properties in high-density urban areas, including grocery-anchored plazas, open-air shopping centres, and residential rental buildings. Its portfolio spans about 187 properties with a total net leasable area of roughly 33 million square feet.

After witnessing a 5.6% decline over the last year, RioCan stock trades at $17.02 per unit, giving it a market cap of $5.1 billion. And what really grabs the attention of income-focused investors is its juicy 6.8% annualized dividend yield, which is paid out monthly.

What’s behind the recent dip?

Over the past year, RioCan stock has been on a bit of a rollercoaster. Much of that weakness has come from broader real estate market concerns due to high interest rates and retail tenant uncertainty. And recently, the credit protection filing by Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC), its key joint venture partner, led to a valuation hit of over $208 million for RioCan in the latest quarter. But despite these headwinds, RioCan’s long-term fundamentals continue to look solid.

Recent financial momentum

In the most recent quarter ended March 2025, the REIT reported an 8.9% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its funds from operations (FFO) to $0.49 per unit. This growth was driven by solid leasing activity and improved occupancy across RioCan’s commercial properties.

In fact, its commercial same-property quarterly net operating income climbed by 3.6% from a year ago, helped by strong demand for space and rising rental rates. Similarly, RioCan’s retail occupancy hit 98.7% last quarter, showing just how much tenants value its high-traffic, well-located properties. Even its residential rental segment NOI jumped by 18% YoY to $7.5 million.

What makes it a great pick for TFSA investors?

Besides its strong financials, RioCan is making smart moves like monetizing residential assets, which is helping it lock in gains on developed projects and freeing up capital for higher-return opportunities. On top of that, RioCan is staying proactive with its balance sheet. It recently issued $550 million in unsecured debentures at favourable interest rates, giving it more flexibility to handle debt maturities and future growth.

Moreover, its strong liquidity position and focus on urban, necessity-based retail make it a defensive stock that still offers upside. So, for TFSA investors looking for steady monthly income and exposure to Canada’s top urban markets, RioCan REIT could be a great stock to own.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock at All-Time Highs to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Canadian stock owns many of the brands Canadians use every day, checking all the essential boxes.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Stocks for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Where to Invest $7,000 in the TSX Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest REIT to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is an intriguing REIT buy.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable Stock You Should Own for $1,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock still looks like such a solid buy, and with dividends that can fuel any portfolio.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $12,000 in The TSX Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let volatility keep you on the sidelines. Here are three TSX stocks that should be on your watch list.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Almost Constant Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four choices could make any $14,000 investment a strong one, especially with solid dividends that will stand the test…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Seeking strength from your investments? Then these are the three stocks to consider first.

Read more »