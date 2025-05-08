Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

If you’re looking for growth and income, these two are some of the best options out there.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Trying to turn $10,000 into $100,000 might feel like wishful thinking, but history tells us it’s possible with the right stocks and enough time. If you can find a company early in its growth cycle, hold steady, and reinvest along the way, those big dreams of 10 times returns aren’t far-fetched. In Canada, two Canadian stocks that fit that bill today are goeasy (TSX: GSY) and Topicus.com (TSXV: TOI).

goeasy

Let’s start with goeasy. It’s not flashy, but it’s been quietly making shareholders richer year after year. The Canadian stock provides leasing and lending services to non-prime consumers through easyhome and easyfinancial. That’s a market many traditional banks avoid, but goeasy leans into it with experience and scale. As of writing, goeasy shares trade around $158, with a market cap of about $2.6 billion. Not small, but not so big it can’t grow a lot more.

goeasy’s growth has been consistent and impressive. Over the last five years, the lender has increased revenue by nearly 15% annually and earnings by close to 19% a year. Its most recent earnings for Q4 2024 showed revenue of $405 million, up 20% from the year before. It originated $814 million in loans that quarter alone, with its loan book now sitting at $4.6 billion. That’s a 26% jump year-over-year. Clearly, the business is expanding fast and profitably.

Another reason goeasy is worth watching is how shareholder-friendly it is. The Canadian stock recently hiked its annual dividend from $4.68 to $5.84 per share. That’s an increase of 25%, continuing a streak of dividend raises that now runs 11 years long. And it’s not just dividends; goeasy is also buying back shares. In Q4, it repurchased $27 million worth, and has bought another $42 million post-quarter. That’s the kind of behaviour long-term investors love to see.

Topicus

So that’s one half of your $10,000. The other? Topicus.com. Topicus spun out of tech giant Constellation Software a few years ago, and it’s been on a mission ever since. It focuses on vertical market software, meaning software built for niche industries like education, government services, or finance. It looks for smaller companies with loyal customers and stable recurring revenue.

As of writing, Topicus trades for about $162, with a market cap around $13.5 billion. That’s already sizeable, but its growth story is just getting started. In Q1 2025, Topicus beat expectations by a wide margin. Revenue came in at $551 million, 55% higher than analysts projected. Earnings per share (EPS) also crushed expectations, landing at $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.47.

That type of earnings beat is no fluke. Topicus has been growing quickly through acquisitions and internal development. In 2024, it reported total revenue of $1.9 billion, up from $1.6 billion the year before. Net income rose from $105 million to nearly $138 million. And the business is run with the same disciplined approach as Constellation Software, meaning high returns on capital and a laser focus on long-term compounding.

What makes Topicus especially exciting is how early it still is. Most of its revenue comes from Europe, where it continues to acquire niche software companies under the radar. The software behemoth reinvests cash flow into even more deals, often paying modest prices and improving operations post-acquisition. If it keeps doing what it’s doing, it could easily grow into the kind of company that turns $5,000 into $50,000 over a decade.

Bottom line

When you combine goeasy and Topicus in a $10,000 portfolio, you get two very different companies, but both with serious upside. goeasy gives you earnings today, dividends, and a long track record. Topicus gives you software-driven growth and the chance to own something that might become one of Canada’s next great tech success stories.

Sure, there are no guarantees in investing. But if you’re looking to turn a modest amount of capital into life-changing wealth, you need to aim high, and hold on. With discipline, time, and picks like these, $10,000 can absolutely grow into $100,000. The key is to start with quality and then let compounding do its thing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

