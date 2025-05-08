Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How to Catch up to the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 45

Here’s How to Catch up to the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 45

The TFSA can create immense passive income, and this dividend stock is an excellent choice.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

If you’re 45 and feeling like your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance could use a boost, you’re definitely not alone. According to recent figures, the average Canadian aged 45 to 49 has about $21,177 saved in their TFSA. That might seem a little underwhelming, especially if you haven’t contributed regularly or had investments that just didn’t perform. But here’s the good news: you still have around two decades before retirement. With some smart choices and a little discipline, you can absolutely catch up and even surpass the average.

Buy blue

One of the most effective ways to make the most of your TFSA is to focus on dividend-paying blue-chip stocks. These are companies that have been around the block, pay reliable dividends, and usually have a long track record of growing both earnings and payouts. And better yet, dividends earned in your TFSA are tax-free. That means you get to keep every dollar working for you, with no surprise tax bill at the end of the year.

A great stock to consider for this kind of strategy is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), also known as CIBC. CIBC is one of Canada’s Big Five banks and has a reputation for steady, reliable performance. As of writing, it’s trading around $88 and paying out an annual dividend of $3.88, giving it a yield close to 4.42%. That’s a pretty generous yield, especially when you consider the bank’s solid fundamentals and long history of rewarding shareholders.

Supporting your growth

Let’s break that down in terms of what it could mean for your TFSA. Say you have $15,000 to invest, and you decide to go all-in on CIBC shares. If you reinvest those dividends and continue to make regular TFSA contributions (which max out at $7,000 in 2025), your money starts compounding faster than you’d think. Over 10 years, even modest returns could snowball into a six-figure portfolio.

Of course, you don’t need to bet it all on one stock. However, having a reliable core holding like CIBC makes a lot of sense. It gives you cash flow to reinvest, helps cushion market downturns, and has the potential for price appreciation, too. Plus, banks like CIBC tend to benefit from rising interest rates over the long run, which can boost their margins and earnings.

CIBC is also embracing innovation. The bank has been integrating more artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations to improve customer service and efficiency. It’s made real progress in boosting client satisfaction, and the digital transformation it’s pushing through could help it stay competitive in a rapidly changing banking world. When you’re looking to hold a stock for the long haul, you want to know it’s future-ready and CIBC is making the right moves in that direction.

Bottom line

Catching up to the average TFSA balance and then going beyond is more doable than you might think. The key is to start now. Whether you’ve got $5,000, $15,000, or just a few hundred dollars to invest, what matters most is getting that money working for you in quality stocks like CIBC. Stick to a plan, reinvest your dividends, and keep contributing. Over time, the magic of compounding will do the heavy lifting.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Secure My Retirement With a $7,000 Investment Today

| Adam Othman

If you have the discipline to invest with a long-term strategy, here’s how you can use $7,000 in a TFSA…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect place to create income for years, and these three are the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $9,000 in the TSX Today

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With Just $300 Right Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you've only got a bit to invest, then this is one of the best Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Transform $7,000 Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

A $7,000 investment in these TSX stocks today could generate $120.54 in tax-free dividend income every quarter.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Utility Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

This top utility stock is an excellent buy on dips for investors to earn income and long-term price appreciation.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 New Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for TFSA Holders

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, investing can be tricky, and the CRA is always watching. But there's a way around high-risk trading.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock at $53 Is Too Cheap to Ignore

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market to consider buying, but this monthly gem is just too…

Read more »