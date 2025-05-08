The Smartest Oil Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

An oil stock that reported strong Q1 2025 financial results is a screaming buy right now.

Canada is a powerhouse in the global energy market, although TSX’s energy sector has been struggling lately due to global trade tensions and fluctuating oil prices. However, there are solid investment choices, if not buying opportunities, notwithstanding the sector’s current weakness.

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is off to an excellent start in 2025 and is the smartest oil stock to buy right now. Market analysts recommend a buy rating despite the -22.89% year-to-date loss. Their 12-month average price target is $12.48, a nearly 63% potential upside.

If you invest today, WCP trades at $7.66 per share and pays a juicy 9.66% dividend (monthly payout frequency). A $2,000 position will generate $193.20 annually, or $16.10 cash monthly.

Strong financial results

Whitecap Resources, a $4.5 billion oil & liquids-weighted growth company, focuses on profitable production growth and sustainable dividends. The mid-cap stock is among the few monthly dividend payers. Management’s primary objective is to fund capital expenditures and dividend payments fully within the funds flow.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 (three months ending March 31, 2025), petroleum and natural gas revenues increased 8.5% to $942.2 million compared to Q1 2024. Net income climbed 171.9% year-over-year to $162.6 million, while free funds flow reached $48.2 million versus -$9.2 million a year ago. Notably, net debt declined 34% to $986.9 million versus the same period last year.

Strategic combination

A new growth catalyst is the strategic combination with an oil and gas exploration and production company. On March 10, 2025, Whitecap announced an all-share merger with Veren to create a leading light oil and condensate producer. Expect Whitecap to leverage the combined asset base and technical expertise to drive incremental improvements to profitability and superior shareholder returns.

“We are excited to bring together two exceptionally strong asset bases to create one world-class energy producer with one of the deepest inventory growth sets of both liquids-rich Montney and Duvernay opportunities, along with conventional light oil opportunities in some of the most profitable plays in the Western Canadian basin,” said Grant Fagerheim, president and CEO of Whitecap.

Craig Bryksa, Veren’s president & CEO, added, “With enhanced scale, deep inventory, and increased free funds flow generation, we’re building a business with a differentiated competitive advantage. Together, we’re unlocking synergies, creating new opportunities, and setting the stage for sustainable growth.”

Strategic priorities

On May 6, 2025, Whitecap Resources and Veren shareholders voted in favour of the business combination. The expected closing of the $15 billion transaction is May 12. Moreover, the combined high-quality assets and identified synergies will enable Whitecap to have greater resiliency through commodity price cycles and increased profitability going forward.

The strategic priorities in post-merger are balance sheet strength, long-term organic growth production, and return of capital. Whitecap will ensure that funds flow fully cover capital expenditures and dividend payments to shareholders. The annual base dividend of $0.73 per share will provide shareholders with a stable and reliable cash flow stream through commodity price cycles.

Whitecap Resources is a staunch proponent of strengthening Canada’s economic sovereignty. Now is the time to scoop the stock before its imminent breakout.