Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » The Smartest Oil Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

The Smartest Oil Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

An oil stock that reported strong Q1 2025 financial results is a screaming buy right now.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Braze Article Disclaimer

Canada is a powerhouse in the global energy market, although TSX’s energy sector has been struggling lately due to global trade tensions and fluctuating oil prices. However, there are solid investment choices, if not buying opportunities, notwithstanding the sector’s current weakness.

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is off to an excellent start in 2025 and is the smartest oil stock to buy right now. Market analysts recommend a buy rating despite the -22.89% year-to-date loss. Their 12-month average price target is $12.48, a nearly 63% potential upside.

If you invest today, WCP trades at $7.66 per share and pays a juicy 9.66% dividend (monthly payout frequency). A $2,000 position will generate $193.20 annually, or $16.10 cash monthly.

Strong financial results  

Whitecap Resources, a $4.5 billion oil & liquids-weighted growth company, focuses on profitable production growth and sustainable dividends. The mid-cap stock is among the few monthly dividend payers. Management’s primary objective is to fund capital expenditures and dividend payments fully within the funds flow.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 (three months ending March 31, 2025), petroleum and natural gas revenues increased 8.5% to $942.2 million compared to Q1 2024. Net income climbed 171.9% year-over-year to $162.6 million, while free funds flow reached $48.2 million versus -$9.2 million a year ago. Notably, net debt declined 34% to $986.9 million versus the same period last year.

Strategic combination

A new growth catalyst is the strategic combination with an oil and gas exploration and production company. On March 10, 2025, Whitecap announced an all-share merger with Veren to create a leading light oil and condensate producer. Expect Whitecap to leverage the combined asset base and technical expertise to drive incremental improvements to profitability and superior shareholder returns.

“We are excited to bring together two exceptionally strong asset bases to create one world-class energy producer with one of the deepest inventory growth sets of both liquids-rich Montney and Duvernay opportunities, along with conventional light oil opportunities in some of the most profitable plays in the Western Canadian basin,” said Grant Fagerheim, president and CEO of Whitecap.

Craig Bryksa, Veren’s president & CEO, added, “With enhanced scale, deep inventory, and increased free funds flow generation, we’re building a business with a differentiated competitive advantage. Together, we’re unlocking synergies, creating new opportunities, and setting the stage for sustainable growth.”

Strategic priorities

On May 6, 2025, Whitecap Resources and Veren shareholders voted in favour of the business combination. The expected closing of the $15 billion transaction is May 12. Moreover, the combined high-quality assets and identified synergies will enable Whitecap to have greater resiliency through commodity price cycles and increased profitability going forward.

The strategic priorities in post-merger are balance sheet strength, long-term organic growth production, and return of capital. Whitecap will ensure that funds flow fully cover capital expenditures and dividend payments to shareholders. The annual base dividend of $0.73 per share will provide shareholders with a stable and reliable cash flow stream through commodity price cycles.

Whitecap Resources is a staunch proponent of strengthening Canada’s economic sovereignty. Now is the time to scoop the stock before its imminent breakout.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Energy Stocks

I’d Put $5,000 in This Dividend Giant for Decades of Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a stock that can provide decades of income in addition to strong growth and defensive appeal? Consider this…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Energy Transitions

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one oil and gas stock that has the network and infrastructure to thrive despite the energy transition.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy Stock: How I’d Split $12,000 Between Pipeline Dividend Giants

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TC Energy is a good strategy for income-seekers in 2025.

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Green Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks are some of the best options for long-term growth, and these are top options.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources is down more than 20% in the past year. Is CNQ stock oversold?

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

These 2 Energy Stocks Are a No-Brainer in Today’s Market

| Daniel Da Costa

These two energy stocks have reliable operations and pay significant dividends, making them two of the best stocks that you…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Energy Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stock I’d Consider During This Buying Opportunity

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to put some cash to work during this downturn? Here are two TSX stocks to have on…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn it Into $200,000 in a TFSA as Canadian Dollar Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock may not have a high dividend, but it certainly has a high rate of growth to look…

Read more »