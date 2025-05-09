Member Login
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Monthly Payer, This Would Be it

Long-term investors seeking monthly income should take a closer look at discounted Granite REIT for a generous yield.

Kay Ng
If I had to choose just one monthly dividend stock to buy and hold for the long haul, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) would be my pick — hands down. With a reliable yield, strong fundamentals, and built-in inflation protection, Granite REIT stands out in an increasingly uncertain economic landscape. Trading over 22% below its 52-week high at writing, this industrial REIT may offer a rare value opportunity for long-term income-focused investors.

A high-quality monthly dividend at a discount

At around $64 per unit, Granite REIT appears to be trading at a substantial discount. Analysts peg its fair value closer to $81.60, which implies near-term upside potential of nearly 28%. Meanwhile, investors get paid to wait, thanks to a solid 5.3% yield, paid out as monthly cash distributions. This is not just a generous yield — it’s also backed by stable cash flows and a conservative payout ratio of about 59% of funds from operations (FFO), which compares favourably to its range of 61% to 79% over the past six years.

Even management seems to think the shares are undervalued. In the first quarter (Q1) alone, Granite repurchased $63.6 million worth of shares at an average price of $68.30. In the early part of Q2, it bought back another $31.5 million at an even lower average of $63.42. These buybacks support share value and show confidence in the business.

A rock-solid portfolio with global exposure

Granite REIT isn’t just about the monthly payout — it owns and manages a high-quality portfolio of 144 logistics and industrial properties across North America and Europe. These assets span 63.3 million square feet of gross leasable area and cater to tenants in sectors like automotive, e-commerce, and manufacturing.

Notably, its largest tenant, Magna International, contributes about 27% of annualized revenue. While this concentration is a risk, Magna is a blue-chip automotive player with global operations. Granite’s long weighted average lease term of 5.6 years provides further cash flow visibility.

Financial results remain healthy:

  • Revenue rose 11% year over year to $154.7 million in Q1
  • Net operating income grew 10% to $125.7 million
  • FFO climbed 10% to $91 million
  • Diluted FFO per unit increased 12% to $1.46

Debt metrics remain steady, with a net leverage ratio of 32%, interest coverage at 5.3 times, and a low average debt cost of 2.67%. Occupancy is high at 94.8% (versus 95.0% a year ago), and its capitalization rate sits at 5.4% (versus 5.3% a year ago), reflecting a modest uptick in perceived risk.

What could go wrong?

No investment is without risk. Granite REIT faces exposure to global trade tensions and shifting tariffs, which could raise costs for tenants or reduce consumer demand. If key tenants face economic pressure, that could impact rent collection or lease renewals.

Additionally, maintenance capital spending is forecast to rise in 2025, which may put pressure on profits, even as management holds its FFO guidance steady at 5–8% growth.

The Foolish investor takeaway: A reliable compounder in the making

With a 10-year average cash distribution growth rate of 4.1%, a safe yield well above historical norms, and solid financials, the Canadian dividend knight is built for patient investors seeking monthly income and long-term appreciation. While it’s not without risks, today’s discounted price could represent a rare window to lock in quality, yield, and global diversification — all in one dependable monthly payer.

