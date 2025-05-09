Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 9

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 9

Up 0.9% so far this week, the TSX Composite looks poised to finish its fifth straight winning week.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market stayed in positive territory for a third straight day, backed by rebounding crude oil prices and optimism over the U.S.-U.K. trade deal. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 93 points, or 0.4%, on Thursday to settle at 25,254 — reaching its highest closing level in five weeks.

Even as some sectors like consumer staples and mining traded on a weak note, solid gains in technology, consumer cyclical, and industrial stocks helped propel the broader index higher.

The U.S.-U.K. trade deal: Hope for Canada?

The White House said the broad agreement, announced by U.S. president Donald Trump and U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer, could unlock billions in fresh market opportunities for U.S. exporters — a move investors see as a possible tailwind for global trade.

This development also raised hopes that the Trump administration may pursue more trade deals with other key partners, including Canada, which could reduce trade friction and boost cross-border investment flows.

Top Composite movers and active stocks

OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) jumped by 12.6% to $5.73 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in OGC stock came a day after the Vancouver-based gold and copper producer announced its significantly stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

In the quarter ended March 2025, OceanaGold’s gold production rose 12% year over year to 117,400 ounces and adjusted earnings hit US$0.14 per share, crushing analysts’ expectations of US$0.08 per share. The company’s all-in sustaining costs came in below its full-year guidance, while its free cash flow surged to US$69 million, boosting its cash balance by 18% from a year ago. On a year-to-date basis, OGC stock now trades with a solid 44% gain.

Algoma Steel, Linamar, and Cenovus Energy also soared by more than 9% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

On the flip side, Fortuna Mining, First Majestic Silver, Calibre Mining, and Equinox Gold were the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each diving by at least 8.1%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed in early trading on Friday, suggesting a muted open for the TSX today.

While no major economic releases from the U.S. are due, Canadian investors will monitor April’s domestic employment change and unemployment rate data this morning. Overall, with a 0.9% week-to-date gain, the TSX index seems on track to end the fifth consecutive week in the green.

On the corporate events side, many TSX-listed companies, including Orla Mining, NGEx Minerals, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Telus, Enbridge, Onex, and Veren, will release their first-quarter earnings reports today, which could keep these stocks in the spotlight.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Linamar, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 8

| Jitendra Parashar

Following the Fed's rate pause, TSX investors’ focus will likely remain on corporate earnings and global trade developments.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 7

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to more corporate earnings, TSX investors will closely monitor the Fed’s interest rate decision and press conference today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks started the new week on a slightly negative note ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 5

| Jitendra Parashar

After soaring nearly 8% over the last four weeks, the TSX Composite Index is currently at its highest level in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight recovery in commodity prices could lift the TSX at the open today as investors await the important U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as the key focus remains on more corporate earnings.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stock Market

The Essential Strategies for Canadian Investors in Trump’s Trade War

| Brian Paradza, CFA

As Trump's tariffs rattle markets, smart Canadian investors aren't panicking -- they're positioning. Discover how to shield your wealth while…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Key economic data and first-quarter corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »