1 Magnificent Financial Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold Forever

This top TSX financial stock is trading well below its recent peak, but its long-term fundamentals remain rock solid.

Global trade tensions and growing uncertainties about interest rate policies from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve have kept TSX investors on edge in 2025. While many investors are bracing for short-term turbulence, this climate has also created attractive long-term buying opportunities — especially in the financial sector. One high-quality Canadian financial stock is now down 23% from its 52-week high despite maintaining strong fundamentals and a long history of value creation. For Foolish investors with a buy-and-hold mindset, this could be the perfect time to step in.

In this article, I’ll highlight why this discounted financial stock could become a foundational piece of your portfolio for years to come.

A magnificent financial stock to buy at a discount now

The top financial stock I find really attractive to buy on the dip right now is goeasy (TSX:GSY). If you don’t know it already, this Mississauga-headquartered non-prime consumer lender operates under the easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare brands. It mainly focuses on personal and car loans, lease-to-own merchandise, and point-of-sale financing, catering to customers who may not qualify for traditional credit.

GSY stock is currently trading at $158.88 per share, giving it a market cap of $2.6 billion. At this market price, the stock offers a reliable annualized dividend yield of 3.7%, paid quarterly.

While goeasy has long delivered impressive gains, with its stock up over 660% in the past decade, recent months have been a bit choppy. This dip mainly reflects investors’ reaction to its slowing earnings growth rate and softer loan yields. Added to that are concerns about macroeconomic headwinds and a bump in its credit loss provisions. Nevertheless, these temporary challenges haven’t changed the company’s long-term fundamentals much.

Growth is still on the table

Despite the market turbulence, goeasy’s operations are holding strong. In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s total revenue rose 10% YoY (year over year) to $392 million with the help of a 24% YoY surge in its loan portfolio to $4.79 billion. Its adjusted quarterly earnings came in at $3.53 per share, slightly below on a YoY basis, mainly due to macroeconomic pressures and a lower total loan yield.

On the bright side, goeasy managed to hold its net charge-off rate at 8.9%, improving slightly from the same period a year ago. And even with some margin pressure, its adjusted operating income rose 3% YoY — showcasing the resilience of its business model.

What makes it a forever kind of stock

While some investors may not find goeasy’s latest quarterly earnings very impressive, the company’s long-term growth story remains intact. Notably, the company is continuing to expand its lending footprint, as it attracted 43,500 new customers in the last quarter alone.

It’s also investing in digital channels and optimizing pricing, products, and collections. These smart moves should boost its profitability over time. With $2 billion in total funding capacity and a balanced capital structure, goeasy is emerging as a key financial player for underserved Canadians. That’s why, for investors with patience, the recent dip in the share price might just be a golden window to grab a magnificent financial stock at a rare discount and hold it for the long term.