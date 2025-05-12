Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Renewable Energy Stock to Buy With $1,200 Right Now

The Smartest Renewable Energy Stock to Buy With $1,200 Right Now

Here’s why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) remains a top pick for investors looking for a single stock in the green energy space.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) remains one of the top Canada-based renewables stocks I think long-term investors should continue to look at right now.

For those with $1,200 (or $120,000, for that matter) to put to work in the renewable energy sector, I think being ultra-scrupulous around which stocks one picks to include in a given portfolio is important. That’s because there’s a wide performance range in this space, and companies like Brookfield Renewable with world-class assets stand out from the rest.

Here’s why I continue to pound the table on Brookfield Renewables and where I see the stock headed from here.

Excellent earnings growth supports investment thesis

Trading at a valuation multiple of just seven times trailing earnings (and with a dividend yield of 5.2%), Brookfield Renewable is attractive on a value basis alone.

But looking at the company’s most recent earnings report, in which Brookfield Renewable brought in $907 million in revenue compared to analyst expectations of $835 million and earnings per share coming in right around forecasts at $0.35, there’s a lot to like about this company’s upside moving forward.

Adjusted for hydro conditions, the company’s funds from operations (or FFO, a free cash flow substitute metric) increased 15%, with the company’s FFO per unit growing at a double-digit pace for yet another quarter. So long as this momentum continues, there’s a lot to like about the company’s upside moving forward.

Diversification at a reasonable price

I tend to view Brookfield Renewable as a quasi-exchange-traded fund pick. Insofar as single stocks are concerned, this company is about as broadly diversified across its range of business lines as can be. With a range of hydro, wind, solar, and other storage and sustainability-focused solutions within its portfolio, Brookfield Renewable provides an investing platform for green energy investors to buy the entire space.

At the company’s current multiples, that’s an attractive proposition. And given the company’s long-term, contracted revenues and robust development pipeline, I think there’s plenty of growth potential ahead.

Over the long term, I see Brookfield Renewable as a winner. This is a company I’d certainly consider putting $1,200 to work in right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Yielding 6% Could Double Your Money by 2027

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a company that could be among the most overlooked in the energy sector right now.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This oil and gas producer has increased its dividend annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Stock Climbed 4% After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock reached record production, so why did shares fall afterwards?

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

How I’d Invest $20,000 in Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Become Financially Independent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks remain some of the best future investments, and these three already show strength.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Oil Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An oil stock that reported strong Q1 2025 financial results is a screaming buy right now.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Energy Stocks

I’d Put $5,000 in This Dividend Giant for Decades of Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a stock that can provide decades of income in addition to strong growth and defensive appeal? Consider this…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Energy Transitions

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one oil and gas stock that has the network and infrastructure to thrive despite the energy transition.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy Stock: How I’d Split $12,000 Between Pipeline Dividend Giants

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TC Energy is a good strategy for income-seekers in 2025.

Read more »