Member Login
Home » Investing » This Energy Stock Yielding 6% Could Double Your Money by 2027

This Energy Stock Yielding 6% Could Double Your Money by 2027

Here’s why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a company that could be among the most overlooked in the energy sector right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Finding any energy stock with the sort of upside potential a doubling over the next three years would imply is difficult. But picking a company with a very robust dividend yield (and one which I think should eventually come down as the company’s share price rises over time), it’s entirely feasible to see the kind of 20% or so annual return that would be required to get to such a result.

One of the top energy stocks I think has this kind of upside potential right now is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The pipeline operator has seen rather impressive growth in recent years, as the chart below shows. However, I think there’s still plenty of upside potential ahead, particularly if certain trends continue over the course of the next few years.

Aside from the fact that ENB stock has already doubled over the course of the past five years, here’s why I think Enbridge is one company many growth investors may be overlooking right now.

Exceptional recent earnings performance

One of the things I like about Enbridge’s rise (shown above) is that there’s about as strong of a fundamental basis for this move as in any company I look at right now.

In fact, the company’s first-quarter (Q1) report surged past expectations on most fronts. The company’s revenue surged more than 22% on a year-over-year basis. This drove adjusted earnings to rise 12% (with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles earnings actually surging 43% over the same quarter the year prior) as the company ramped up its efficiency metrics and made operating efficiency a strategic priority and point of emphasis in terms of execution.

Despite these strong earnings metrics, Enbridge’s valuation remains very attractive. Shares of ENB stock trade at just 21 times forward earnings, putting this stock in value territory, at least in my books. Any company that can grow its earnings per share at twice the rate of its forward price-to-earnings multiple is one I want to consider in any environment.

Strong growth outlook

Of course, buying a stock that trades at half its forward growth rate is a great thing. But that given company will need to deliver on this expected growth moving forward.

In the case of Enbridge, I think there are reasons for investors to remain confident in the company’s ability to do just that. The company has reaffirmed its forward guidance, suggesting the company should produce between $5.50 and $5.90 per share in free cash flow. Over the long term, the company expects to produce mid-single-digit earnings growth. So, there may be some slowing, but not much over time.

And given the predictable nature of the company’s revenues (which are locked in due to long-term contracts with the company’s key customers), this is a stock with plenty of upside potential over time, in my view.

A doubling in value over the next three years is certainly possible — Enbridge has done this before and could do it again. If market conditions cooperate, I could see even higher returns over the next three years as a decent probability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Renewable Energy Stock to Buy With $1,200 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) remains a top pick for investors looking for a single stock in the green…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This oil and gas producer has increased its dividend annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Stock Climbed 4% After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock reached record production, so why did shares fall afterwards?

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

How I’d Invest $20,000 in Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Become Financially Independent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks remain some of the best future investments, and these three already show strength.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Oil Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An oil stock that reported strong Q1 2025 financial results is a screaming buy right now.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Energy Stocks

I’d Put $5,000 in This Dividend Giant for Decades of Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a stock that can provide decades of income in addition to strong growth and defensive appeal? Consider this…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Energy Transitions

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one oil and gas stock that has the network and infrastructure to thrive despite the energy transition.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy Stock: How I’d Split $12,000 Between Pipeline Dividend Giants

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TC Energy is a good strategy for income-seekers in 2025.

Read more »