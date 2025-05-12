Member Login
Top 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

Top 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

Sometimes investors worry too much about the near term, which is what makes these two top value options.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Tractor spraying a field of wheat

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to building wealth over time, the TSX has plenty of stocks that can help investors grow their portfolios steadily, and maybe even surprisingly. While flashy tech names get the spotlight, some of the strongest performers are quietly delivering solid gains and increasing dividends year after year. Two Canadian stocks that stand out for long-term growth potential are goeasy (TSX: GSY) and Ag Growth International (TSX: AFN). Both operate in very different industries but share a common theme: these Canadian stocks figured out how to build durable businesses with plenty of room to grow.

goeasy

Let’s start with goeasy. This Canadian stock might not be a household name, but it has become a powerhouse in the non-prime lending space. Through its two main divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome, goeasy helps Canadians access credit and lease-to-own furniture and appliances. It serves a customer base that often gets left behind by traditional banks. And it does it responsibly, with over a decade of strong credit performance, growth in loan originations, and consistent dividend increases to prove it.

In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, goeasy reported operating income of $145 million. That’s up 5% from the same time last year. Net income came in at $72 million, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $4.25. Adjusted EPS hit $4.45, an 11% jump from Q1 2024. That’s the kind of bottom-line strength that’s hard to ignore. Its gross loan portfolio also grew to $3.6 billion, showing continued demand for its lending services across Canada.

What’s more impressive is goeasy’s approach to shareholder returns. The Canadian stock increased its annual dividend to $5.84 per share, up 25% from $4.68 in 2024. That kind of dividend growth is rare, and it reflects the company’s confidence in its cash flow. Even better, it still has room to grow. Management has guided toward sustained mid-teen loan portfolio growth and is exploring adjacent markets that could expand its customer base even further.

Ag Growth

On the other side of the investing spectrum is Ag Growth International. This Canadian stock builds equipment for the global agriculture industry, think grain bins, augers, conveyors, and seed treaters. Its customers include farmers, grain handlers, and commercial operators across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. While agriculture isn’t as high-profile as tech or finance, it’s one of the most essential industries out there.

AFN has had a bumpy ride recently. In the first quarter of 2025, the Canadian stock reported revenue of $286.7 million, which actually beat expectations by over 13%. However, net income came in at a loss of $16.8 million, due to elevated interest expenses and restructuring charges. Despite the headline loss, investors have reasons to stay optimistic. Demand for agricultural infrastructure remains strong, and the Canadian stock continues to win large contracts across multiple regions.

Ag Growth has also been focused on streamlining its operations, cutting costs, and divesting non-core assets. The goal is to focus on higher-margin business lines and reduce debt. And so far, that strategy is showing signs of working. Its backlog remains healthy, and the company reiterated its guidance for revenue growth in the high single digits over the rest of 2025.

Bottom line

Putting both Canadian stocks side by side highlights two very different paths to long-term returns. goeasy offers consistency, growing dividends, and predictable earnings. Ag Growth offers cyclicality, international diversification, and the chance to invest in global food infrastructure. A smart investor might consider owning both, balancing goeasy’s stable cash flows with Ag Growth’s long-term upside.

At the end of the day, long-term investing is about choosing businesses that can grow earnings, reward shareholders, and adapt through changing cycles. Both GSY and AFN fit that bill. So whether you’re aiming for growing income, big-picture recovery, or just building a future-proof portfolio, these two stocks are worth a closer look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ag Growth International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

