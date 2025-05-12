Where Will Brookfield Renewable Be in 5 Years?

Not all great stocks soar every year. Sometimes, the best long-term stocks hide in plain sight — temporarily down but fundamentally sound. Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be one such stock. While the TSX has posted modest gains so far in 2025, Brookfield Renewable is down 1.3% year to date, now trading at $32.41 per share with a market cap of $9.2 billion. Yet, despite the dip, it continues to offer investors a healthy 6.4% annual dividend yield. For patient investors looking beyond short-term volatility, this underperforming clean energy stock could be worth considering.

In this article, I’ll break down where Brookfield Renewable could be headed over the next five years and why it’s still a stock worth holding. But first, let’s quickly review some key factors behind the recent weakness in its stock price.

What’s pressuring Brookfield Renewable stock in 2025

If you don’t know it already, Brookfield Renewable owns and operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of renewable energy assets, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage projects. Geographically, the company’s portfolio spans North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific — giving it both scale and diversification across developed and emerging markets.

In 2025, macroeconomic uncertainties and global tariff tensions have hit renewable energy sentiment hard. As a result, investors have rushed to treat all clean energy stocks alike without separating the solid operators from the riskier plays. And apparently, that has worked against Brookfield Renewable, even as it continues to generate stable, inflation-linked cash flows and maintains a diversified global asset base. In short, the market is nervous, but Brookfield Renewable itself isn’t in trouble.

The underlying strength in the numbers

Despite the recent volatility in its share price, Brookfield Renewable just posted strong first-quarter results. During the quarter, the company’s funds from operations climbed by 7% year over year to a record US$315 million. That strength came from a strong start across its operating segments. For example, its hydroelectric portfolio in Colombia rebounded from a weak 2024, while its wind, solar, and storage platforms benefited from new capacity coming online. Even Westinghouse, part of its sustainable solutions arm, is delivering solid results due to renewed interest in nuclear power.

More importantly, Brookfield Renewable is currently sitting on US$4.5 billion in liquidity, and it just locked in $450 million in fresh debt at highly favourable terms.

Where will Brookfield Renewable stock be in five years?

While stock prices are hard to predict, what’s more certain is how Brookfield Renewable is gearing up for its next growth phase. With one of the largest renewable energy portfolios globally, a rock-solid balance sheet, and billions in liquidity, the company is using today’s market conditions to expand.

Over the next five years, Brookfield plans to grow its platform significantly, with a development pipeline nearing 200,000 megawatts. Its proven success in acquisitions, long-term energy agreements, and capital recycling only strengthens its case as a long-term player. If trends in digitalization and electrification continue pushing up demand for clean power, Brookfield Renewable could benefit in a big way and deliver strong returns over the next five years.