How I'd Generate $350 Monthly Income With a $20,000 Investment

How I’d Generate $350 Monthly Income With a $20,000 Investment

Dividend investing is a time-tested strategy if you need to generate a desired monthly income amount.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
People buy dividend stocks to create passive income. The recurring payouts also serve as a cushion during inflationary periods or adverse market conditions. One positive thing about this time-tested investing strategy is the potential to earn a desired income amount. 

A $20,000 capital, for example, can generate $350 every month. However, the factors to consider include the stock choice, dividend yield, and time frame. The target is achievable via a lump sum investment, provided the yield is 9% and the holding period is 9.5 years. More importantly, the payout frequency is monthly, and we assume the share price is $11 and the yield is constant.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is the ideal vehicle for a one-time investment since the limit is 18% of a user’s annual taxable income to a maximum of $32,490. If you use the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it will take three tranches (around $7,000 contribution yearly) to complete $20,000.

Logical choice

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) in the energy sector is the logical choice given the parameters and assumptions above. At $11.49 per share, the dividend offer is 9.16%, while the payment is monthly. This small-cap stock has never missed a monthly dividend payment since 1999. With the slight change in yield, the monthly income after 9.5 years becomes $363.27.

Whether you use the RRSP or TFSA, the money grows tax-free. The RRSP is a tax-saving tool because contributions are tax-deductible. However, RRSP withdrawals are subject to tax. All interest, capital gain, and dividend income in a TFSA, including withdrawals, are tax-exempt.

Sector and stock to watch

Energy is the sector to watch in May 2025. The heavyweight sector has advanced +5.04% in the last 30 trading days. Meanwhile, Freehold Royalties is down -5.12% year to date but has gained +9.4%, notwithstanding the tariff uncertainty. The $1.93 billion company acquires and manages oil and gas royalties.

Freehold derives revenues from royalties on crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids as reserves are produced on its land holdings in North America. The royalty company benefits from the drilling activity of clients and has “zero” capital investments. Moreover, its risk profile as a royalty owner is lower — only royalty payors shoulder capital and operational costs.

Latest financial results

Freehold’s royalty and other revenue in 2024 declined 2% to $309.5 million versus 2023 due to lower commodity prices. However, net income increased 13% year over year to $149.4 million. In Q4 2024, profit rose 49% to $51.1 million compared to Q4 2023.

The exposure to oil growth in both Canada and the United States, as well as the balanced portfolio, are competitive advantages. Because a significant portion of the Clearwater asset in Canada is still untested, Freehold sees serious exploration potential. Furthermore, the low-cost structure provides robust funds from operations to support dividend and cash flow growth.

Compound your earnings

When investing in dividend-paying stocks, do a bit of research. Find out if the company can consistently disburse and sustain dividend payments. Last, reaching your desired monthly income takes time. A longer time frame compounds earnings and can help ride out market volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

