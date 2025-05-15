How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

PetroTal (TSX:TAL) stock’s 14%+ high dividend yield looks too appealing for passive income investors to ignore right now

Generating $1,000 in annual passive income from a $7,000 investment requires an aggressive strategy that yields approximately 14.3% annually. While most financial advisors would recommend a more conservative approach spread across established dividend payers, there are opportunities for income-focused investors willing to accept higher risk.

One such opportunity is PetroTal Corp. (TSX:TAL), a junior oil producer that remains largely unknown to the broader market despite its impressive operational performance and generous dividend policy.

PetroTal stock: A high-yield junior oil producer to buy for passive income

PetroTal operates in Peru, with its flagship Bretaña oil field in the Maranon Basin. Recently, the company declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.015 per share, payable on June 13, which translates to an annual yield of approximately 14.1% at current exchange rates.

What makes PetroTal stock a high-yield dividend stock to buy today is management’s clear commitment to shareholder returns. During their recent earnings call, CEO Manolo Zuniga explicitly stated they are “committed to paying the dividend first, with share buybacks being secondary.” This prioritization gives income-focused investors added confidence in the sustainability of the payout.

The current dividend has a reasonable payout ratio of 62.8%, providing some cushion against oil price volatility. Furthermore, the company has structured its recent US$65 million loan facility to ensure “the ability to distribute dividends to shareholders remains unrestricted,” demonstrating management’s dedication to maintaining the dividend.

With a forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 4.1 and an enterprise value to sales (EV/Sales) multiple of 0.9, PetroTal ranks among the cheapest operationally profitable businesses on the TSX in which to invest in 2025. In its latest first-quarter (Q1 2025) earnings release this month, the company reported record quarterly production of 23,281 barrels of oil per day (bopd), generating impressive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of $71.9 million and free funds flow of $48.2 million.

Positive free cash flow is a key attribute for the dividend-paying penny stock as it strives to enrich its shareholders with juicy dividends as they patiently wait for the market to discover the gem (and capital gains follow through).

How to make $1,000 in passive income from a $7,000 investment

To earn $1,000 in dividend income, investors can buy 11,765 PetroTal shares at today’s penny stock prices below $0.60 per share, and expect to earn about a US$0.015 per share dividend (US$0.06 annualized) or US$705.90 (or CAD 988.26) annually.

Strong financial position despite challenges

PetroTal ended the first quarter of 2025 with US$113.6 million in total cash, essentially flat compared to the previous quarter but up US$28 million from the same period last year. This strong liquidity position provides a buffer against potential challenges should oil prices dip in 2025.

The company recently secured a US$65 million term loan from Peruvian banks to finance its erosion control project, allowing it to preserve cash for dividends and operations while managing environmental risks. As CFO Camilo McAllister stated, this loan “will support liquidity in the event of a further decline in oil prices” and enables PetroTal to execute projects “without unduly burdening existing cash reserves.”

Addressing operational risks

Like any junior oil producer, PetroTal faces several risks that investors should consider:

Amazon River levels: PetroTal’s production and exports are strongly correlated with river levels. While 2024 was unusually dry, 2025 has seen record-high water levels, creating both opportunities and challenges for operations. Pump failures: The company experienced pump failures in four producing wells but is addressing this through planned workover operations that will restore approximately 4,000 bopd of production capacity, and new pumps will soon be in place. Oil price volatility: The company has wisely hedged approximately 40% of its remaining 2025 production with a Brent floor price of $65/bbl, providing some protection against further price declines.

Investor takeaway

While PetroTal stock’s dividend yield is certainly attractive for income-focused investors, it’s important to recognize that high yields often come with elevated risk. The most prudent approach would be to diversify and allocate only a small portion of your portfolio to such high-yield opportunities.

For most investors seeking reliable passive income, it would be preferable to increase your investment capital beyond $7,000 and build a diversified portfolio of established dividend stocks with proven track records of stability and dividend growth.