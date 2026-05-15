3 TSX Resource Stocks I’d Buy and Forget for 10 Years

Investors love to be two things: aggressive or passive. And, of course, the same investor can be both. You might wake up one day and want to redo your whole portfolio! Then a month later think, “Why did I do that? I had so much upward potential and now the stock has dropped, while my old one surged!”

That’s why long-term investments are ideal. You still want to do your research, but looking at a timeframe of around 10 years, not just a few months.

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CCO

First up we have Cameco (TSX:CCO), one of the world’s most important uranium companies. It mines uranium, provides fuel services, and owns a major stake in Westinghouse, giving it exposure across the nuclear-power chain. Nuclear energy has moved back into the spotlight as countries look for reliable, low-carbon power for grids, industry, and data centres.

Cameco stock reported stronger first-quarter 2026 results, with net earnings of $131 million, adjusted net earnings of $203 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $509 million. Meanwhile, uranium adjusted EBITDA reached $423 million in Q1, up from $286 million a year earlier.

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The company now expects 2026 uranium production of 19.5 million to 21.5 million pounds on its share. Cameco stock recently traded at a rich trailing P/E above 100 and a dividend yield around 0.15%, so investors are paying for long-term nuclear growth, not current income. Yet for a 10-year buy-and-forget portfolio, Cameco stock offers rare growth exposure.

FM

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) is a major copper producer with operations across Zambia, Panama, and other regions. Just like uranium demand, copper demand ties directly to electrification, grid upgrades, renewable power, data centres, and industrial growth. So while it’s not a classic dividend stock today, it could become a long-term income-and-growth stock again if operations normalize and cash flow improves.

First Quantum’s Q1 2026 showed the pressure in the business. Gross profit was US$278 million, EBITDA was US$326 million, and the company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of US$196 million, or US$0.24 per share. Results were hurt by lower sales volumes, a stronger Zambian kwacha, and US$144 million of realized losses under its sales hedge program.

That said, the stock recently traded at a market cap of about $29 billion, with shares up a whopping 78% in the last year alone. If copper stays strong and the company improves its balance sheet, First Quantum could deliver major leverage to the next copper cycle. For a 10-year portfolio, First Quantum is only for investors willing to accept volatility in exchange for copper upside and the possibility of future dividend recovery.

AEM

Finally, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is one of Canada’s premier gold miners and one of the strongest dividend names in the gold sector. It operates mines in Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico, with a large base of low-risk Canadian assets. Gold has gained attention as investors worry about inflation, tariffs, debt, currency risk, and geopolitical tension. Meanwhile, Agnico has paid a cash dividend every year since 1983, which gives it serious credibility for a 10-year income portfolio.

Agnico posted a huge Q1 2026, helped by a realized gold price of US$4,861 per ounce. Quarterly net income hit US$1.695 billion, or US$3.39 per share, while adjusted net income reached a record US$1.7 billion, or US$3.41 per share. Adjusted EBITDA rose to US$3 billion, while free cash flow reached US$732 million.

Furthermore, Agnico returned US$375 million to shareholders in Q1, including a quarterly dividend of US$0.45 per share and US$150 million of buybacks. It now offers a 0.91% yield trading at a reasonable 18.5 times earnings. Agnico combines gold exposure, long-life mines, steady dividends, buybacks, and a net cash position, making it one of the cleaner long-term mining stocks to own through market cycles.

Bottom line

A decade can seem like a long time, but don’t believe that for a second. When it comes to your lifelong savings, that’s just a small chunk that can make a massive difference. And all three of these companies are resources due to only grow from here.