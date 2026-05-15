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The Canadian Stock I Simply Refuse to Sell

Find out why TC Energy is a standout Canadian stock. Explore its growth driven by natural gas infrastructure expansion.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • TC Energy: A Reliable Long-Term Hold: With a substantial 100% stock price rally since October 2023 following strategic expansions and spinoff activities, TC Energy leverages stable revenue from its thriving US Natural Gas Pipeline operations and disciplined capital allocation, making it a reliable hold for consistent dividend income.
  • Expected Financial Stability and Seasonal Entry Opportunity: While its high share price and 3.8% dividend yield may not suggest immediate buying opportunities, TC Energy offers seasonal investment potential during lower natural gas demand in summer, with long-term growth from DRIP compounding and robust dividend support.
10 stocks we like better than Tc Energy

Have you ever had a stock that keeps soaring and shows no signs of slowing? The stock’s growth instills neither fear of overvaluation or a future correction. You are confident in holding this stock, even at its all-time high, and refuse to sell it. One such stock that brings such confidence is TC Pipelines (TSX:TRP). You might know it as TransCanada Pipeline or TC Energy. All these names represent one stock that trades under the ticker TRP.

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Why this Canadian stock is worth holding

At any given point in time, this stock is worth holding onto. Firstly, TC Energy’s 100% share price rally since October 2023 is driven by the spin-off of the liquids pipeline business and $8 billion worth of gas pipelines coming online in 2025. The accelerated expansion of natural gas infrastructure couldn’t have been timed better.

TC Energy’s biggest revenue generator is the US Natural Gas Pipeline. It is benefiting from the growing capacity of natural gas-fired power plants that data centres are using. The next big growth is from Canadian Natural Gas pipelines. The Natural Gas Transmission Line, popularly known as NGTL, connects Alberta gas pipelines to LNG Canada.

The rapid expansion is likely to stabilize at an annual capital expenditure of $6 billion through 2029, with an expected uptick in 2030. The capex requirement for the latter half of the decade is pending approval. This disciplined capital allocation is expected to grow TC Energy’s comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 6% to $11.7 billion in 2026.

The new asset addition has pushed up TC Energy’s share price. The company can sustain this high share price as long as pipelines are built on time and on budget. The stock may not be a buy at its current high price as the stock price rally has reduced the dividend yield to 3.8%. However, it is a stock worth holding on to, especially if you bought it on or before 2023 and 2024 and locked in a dividend yield of over 6%.

Is there more upside for this Canadian stock?

Most of the time, people hold the stock as they see more upside to its share price. But when the stock reaches its all-time high, the probability of more upside reduces. TC Energy’s capex stabilization hints at flat growth. Moreover, the onset of summer in June could bring a seasonal dip in the share price as natural gas consumption for heating slows.

The stock price could fall mid-single digits between June and September 2026, before surging in winter. That could be a good entry point. You could see the share price rise every winter. So, while there is upside, it’s the regular seasonal growth and trough, and no exponential rally as such.

The key reason to own this stock is dividend growth and a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). They could compound your income by accumulating income-generating shares. You could consider owning this stock for a decade in the DRIP option and enjoy a minimum of 3% growth in dividends per share every year.

Investor takeaway

TC Energy’s low-risk business model, disciplined financial allocation, and growing demand for natural gas could sustain the high share price. Its regular cash flow from toll money it charges for transmitting through its pipelines could keep dividends flowing even during a crisis.

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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