These 3 Small-Cap Stocks Mean Big Opportunity

These small-cap stocks have strong growth potential and can deliver outsized returns as they scale and capture market share.

Investing in small-cap companies has always been compelling for investors looking to build long-term wealth. Unlike big firms, small-cap stocks offer investors the chance to participate in higher growth trajectories. These businesses, still in their expansion phase, can deliver outsized returns as they scale and capture market share.

However, small-cap stocks are more volatile and sensitive to broader economic uncertainties. Thus, investors must be selective, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals, resilient business models, and promising growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, here are three small-cap Canadian stocks offering significant growth opportunity.

Small-cap stock #1

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is an appealing small-cap stock for long-term investors, owing to its exposure to high-growth sectors. The company produces ultra-high-purity compounds vital for technologies in renewable energy and space satellites. Moreover, its performance materials serve the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, 5N Plus reported 37% year-over-year growth in revenue. This impressive growth reflects soaring demand in the terrestrial renewable energy market and space solar power applications. Additionally, strong sales of bismuth-based products in the healthcare sector have boosted its financials. As a result, net earnings jumped to $9.6 million, up from just $2.5 million a year ago. This increase reflects higher sales volumes and strategic pricing initiatives.

VNP stock has jumped over 46% in a month due to its solid financials. However, despite these recent gains, considerable upside potential remains. The structural growth trends in renewable energy, space technology, defence, and advanced medical imaging are long-term catalysts set to benefit 5N Plus. Moreover, 5N Plus supplies ultra-high-purity compounds outside of China. This strategic positioning diversifies global supply chains and gives the company a crucial competitive edge.

With a strong foothold in high-growth sectors, expanding production capacity, and long-term partnerships, 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver attractive returns.

Small-cap stock #2

Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) could be another solid small-cap stock to buy and hold. As one of the largest timberland owners, Acadian offers exposure to the forest products industry. While the company currently faces headwinds from softer end-use markets and ongoing trade disputes, there are signs of brighter days ahead. Easing inflation pressures and anticipated interest rate cuts could act as tailwinds, creating a more favourable environment for growth in the near future.

Looking further ahead, the long-term demand for timber remains intact. The ongoing need for new housing and steady activity in home repairs and remodeling ensure a long-term market for Acadian’s products. The company is well-prepared to meet this demand, with sufficient contractor availability and a healthy inventory of harvested wood ready for market.

Moreover, Acadian’s move to establish its own internal logging operations will resolve long-standing capacity constraints, enhance production levels, and lower operating costs. Moreover, its strong balance sheet and diverse market exposure give it the resilience to navigate economic challenges. At the same time, its focus on operational efficiency will help maintain healthy profit margins and expand cash flows.

Small-cap stock #3

Savaria Corp (TSX:SIS) is another top small-cap stock to consider now. It specializes in personal mobility solutions and also manufactures a wide range of medical products.

Savaria has been steadily growing. It has consistently expanded its revenue and profitability, not just through organic expansion, but also by acquiring complementary businesses. These acquisitions allow Savaria to broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its market presence.

One of Savaria’s key strengths is the breadth of its product lineup, which is among the most comprehensive in the industry. This is complemented by an extensive dealer network that enhances its market reach. Moreover, Savaria operates in a sector with strong long-term tailwinds, including an aging population and underserved accessibility needs. All these factors will support future growth.

Additionally, Savaria’s robust product development capabilities and track record of launching high-quality, innovative solutions position it well to capitalize on the demand.