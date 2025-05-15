Member Login
Home » Investing » These 3 TSX Stocks Are Trading Under $50 — But Not for Long

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Trading Under $50 — But Not for Long

These high-quality TSX stocks are trading under $50, but have the potential to generate stellar returns in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

The pullback in TSX stocks due to macro uncertainty presents a solid opportunity to add some fundamentally strong stocks to build wealth. This means that even with a small amount, as little as $50, investors can build a portfolio of high-quality stocks offering solid long-term growth.

With this background, let’s explore three TSX stocks that are currently trading under $50 but have the potential to generate solid growth.

CES Energy Solutions stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a compelling long-term stock under $50. It provides advanced chemical solutions for the energy sector. Despite volatile oil prices, CES has been generating accelerating revenue growth and solid margins in recent quarters. Increased drilling activity, strategic pricing, deployment of new technologies, strategic inventory purchases, and improved cost efficiencies drive its strong financial performance.

Further, its capital-efficient and asset-light business model enables it to generate significant free cash flow despite commodity price fluctuations. This higher cash flow enables it to focus on rewarding shareholders’ value via share buybacks and dividends.

CES has a strong foothold in major U.S. oil basins, and its focus on production chemicals makes it a key player in the energy value chain. The company will continue to gain from its U.S.-focused revenue mix, vertically integrated operations, and flexible supply chain. Also, the growing well complexity and drilling longer lateral lengths will likely increase the demand for CES’s high-performance fluid chemical solutions, thus driving future growth.

WELL Health stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is another attractive stock trading under $50. Shares of this digital healthcare company have declined by over 40% this year. While the shares of this digital healthcare company have significant value, the company’s underlying fundamentals remain solid. It is witnessing higher demand for its omnichannel patient care services. Moreover, the company remains focused on scaling its Canadian operations, particularly its patient and technology service segments, which augur well for growth.

Its strategic acquisitions have broadened its footprint, expanded its technological capabilities, and opened up new markets internationally.

The momentum in WELL Health’s business will likely be sustained, driven by steady demand and accretive acquisitions. Moreover, its focus on optimizing its operations will cushion its bottom line. Moreover, its strong balance sheet, focus on debt reduction, and efforts to minimize share dilution are positives. Moreover, WELL stock is trading cheaply, providing a buying opportunity.

ADENTRA stock

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) is another attractive under $50 stock to buy for the long term. The company is under pressure due to unfavourable weather conditions and elevated U.S. mortgage rates. However, its long-term fundamentals remain solid. The company is poised to benefit from its diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet, national presence, resilient supply chain, and operational efficiency. Further, it is well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties and other major trade disruptions.

ADENTRA is growing, supported by strategic acquisitions and product expansion. Its focus on operational efficiency, vendor management, global sourcing, and high-value, installation-ready products drives its revenue and EBITDA. Notably, its adjusted EBITDA has increased at a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past 10 years. The company has been focusing on returning value to its shareholders. It has increased its dividend in the past 12 years, resulting in a total shareholder return at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Furthermore, a persistent undersupply in the housing market, strong demographic trends, and an aging housing stock will drive continued demand for renovations and new construction, supporting ADENTRA’s growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra and Ces Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Blue-Chip Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) looks like a fantastic buy and hold opportunity for long-term investors right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Knight Has Raised Payouts for 25 Consecutive Years 

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market is a gold mine for high-yield dividend stocks that offer consistent dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Put $1,000 Right Now in 2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's get into growth, and why these two top Canadian stocks offer it up in spades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend-Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This company raised its dividend in each of the past 25 years.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy Before May 27?

| Jitendra Parashar

With the next earnings just around the corner, here’s what investors should know about Scotiabank’s (TSX:BNS) recent run and future…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $3,200 in the TSX Today

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is a top TSX stock that has delivered market-beating returns in the past two decades.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance at 4 Passive-Income Stocks on Sale?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top Canadian stocks offer a great opportunity as analysts continue to upgrade one after another.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Monthly Income With These 3 High-Yielding REITs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three REITs are ideal for income-seeking investors, given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields.

Read more »