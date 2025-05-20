Is This Correction Your Chance? The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale Now!

Market corrections tend to bring a wave of uncertainty. Investors watch prices fall and instinctively want to wait for a rebound. But that wait-and-see approach can often mean missing out on some of the best buying opportunities. For dividend investors, corrections offer a rare chance to lock in higher yields from solid companies at lower prices. Right now, three TSX-listed dividend payers stand out. Those are TELUS (TSX:T), NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). So, why should investors buy them now?

TELUS

TELUS is a core name in Canadian telecom. It provides mobile and internet services across the country, serving both consumers and businesses. These services are essential, which makes TELUS a stable, defensive stock during turbulent markets.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, TELUS reported operating revenue of $5.06 billion, up 2% from the previous year. Net income was $478 million, translating to earnings per share of $0.26. The dividend stock continued its strong track record by raising its quarterly dividend by 7%, now paying $0.4163 per share. This yield is among the highest TELUS has offered in recent years and reflects the impact of recent price weakness rather than a sign of trouble. In fact, the company added over 100,000 new mobile and internet customers during the quarter, suggesting its long-term business remains intact.

What sets TELUS apart from other telecom stocks is its diversification. It has major investments in digital health and agriculture platforms through TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. These ventures haven’t yet matched the cash flow of its core telecom business, but they’re growing quickly and could become more important over time. For TFSA investors or long-term dividend seekers, TELUS offers both income and upside potential.

NWH

NorthWest REIT takes a different approach. NorthWest owns hospitals, clinics, and medical office buildings around the world. Most of its properties are leased to healthcare operators on long-term contracts. This means it has reliable rental income that isn’t tied to the ups and downs of the economy. In theory, that should make it a recession-resistant income stock.

But the last year hasn’t been easy for NorthWest. It has faced issues with debt levels, rising interest costs, and a strategic review that’s left investors wary. In its most recent earnings, the REIT reported revenue of $130 million and net income of $60 million. Its payout remains unchanged at $0.03 per unit per month, or $0.36 annually. But for investors comfortable with a bit more volatility in exchange for monthly income, NorthWest might be worth a look. The dividend stock is working to simplify its operations and reduce debt, and if that plan works, today’s yield could look very attractive in hindsight.

RBC

Then there’s Royal Bank of Canada, the largest bank in the country by market cap and one of the most stable names on the TSX. RBC consistently delivers strong financial results regardless of market conditions. In Q1 2025, the bank reported net income of $5.1 billion, up 43% from the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $3.54, and its return on equity was 16.8%. These numbers came in well above analyst expectations. RBC’s strong showing was fuelled by all its core segments, including personal and commercial banking, capital markets, and wealth management.

RBC also increased its dividend to $1.42 per share quarterly, or $5.68 annually, and it’s backed by one of the strongest balance sheets in the country. With a common equity tier-one ratio of 13.2%, RBC has plenty of buffer to handle economic uncertainty.

Bottom line

In a correction, investors often focus too much on short-term price drops and not enough on long-term value. TELUS offers a beaten-down telecom with a juicy yield and growth in new sectors. NorthWest REIT gives monthly income and a recovery story tied to stable healthcare assets. RBC provides stability, growth, and a rising dividend backed by massive profits. Together, these three form a solid mix of risk and reward, making now a great time to consider whether the correction is actually your chance.