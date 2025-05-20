Member Login
Home » Investing » Is This Correction Your Chance? The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale Now!

Is This Correction Your Chance? The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale Now!

These dividend stocks all had recent analyst upgrades and remain stellar options during a market dip.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Market corrections tend to bring a wave of uncertainty. Investors watch prices fall and instinctively want to wait for a rebound. But that wait-and-see approach can often mean missing out on some of the best buying opportunities. For dividend investors, corrections offer a rare chance to lock in higher yields from solid companies at lower prices. Right now, three TSX-listed dividend payers stand out. Those are TELUS (TSX:T), NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). So, why should investors buy them now?

TELUS

TELUS is a core name in Canadian telecom. It provides mobile and internet services across the country, serving both consumers and businesses. These services are essential, which makes TELUS a stable, defensive stock during turbulent markets.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, TELUS reported operating revenue of $5.06 billion, up 2% from the previous year. Net income was $478 million, translating to earnings per share of $0.26. The dividend stock continued its strong track record by raising its quarterly dividend by 7%, now paying $0.4163 per share. This yield is among the highest TELUS has offered in recent years and reflects the impact of recent price weakness rather than a sign of trouble. In fact, the company added over 100,000 new mobile and internet customers during the quarter, suggesting its long-term business remains intact.

What sets TELUS apart from other telecom stocks is its diversification. It has major investments in digital health and agriculture platforms through TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. These ventures haven’t yet matched the cash flow of its core telecom business, but they’re growing quickly and could become more important over time. For TFSA investors or long-term dividend seekers, TELUS offers both income and upside potential.

NWH

NorthWest REIT takes a different approach. NorthWest owns hospitals, clinics, and medical office buildings around the world. Most of its properties are leased to healthcare operators on long-term contracts. This means it has reliable rental income that isn’t tied to the ups and downs of the economy. In theory, that should make it a recession-resistant income stock.

But the last year hasn’t been easy for NorthWest. It has faced issues with debt levels, rising interest costs, and a strategic review that’s left investors wary. In its most recent earnings, the REIT reported revenue of $130 million and net income of $60 million. Its payout remains unchanged at $0.03 per unit per month, or $0.36 annually. But for investors comfortable with a bit more volatility in exchange for monthly income, NorthWest might be worth a look. The dividend stock is working to simplify its operations and reduce debt, and if that plan works, today’s yield could look very attractive in hindsight.

RBC

Then there’s Royal Bank of Canada, the largest bank in the country by market cap and one of the most stable names on the TSX. RBC consistently delivers strong financial results regardless of market conditions. In Q1 2025, the bank reported net income of $5.1 billion, up 43% from the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $3.54, and its return on equity was 16.8%. These numbers came in well above analyst expectations. RBC’s strong showing was fuelled by all its core segments, including personal and commercial banking, capital markets, and wealth management.

RBC also increased its dividend to $1.42 per share quarterly, or $5.68 annually, and it’s backed by one of the strongest balance sheets in the country. With a common equity tier-one ratio of 13.2%, RBC has plenty of buffer to handle economic uncertainty.

Bottom line

In a correction, investors often focus too much on short-term price drops and not enough on long-term value. TELUS offers a beaten-down telecom with a juicy yield and growth in new sectors. NorthWest REIT gives monthly income and a recovery story tied to stable healthcare assets. RBC provides stability, growth, and a rising dividend backed by massive profits. Together, these three form a solid mix of risk and reward, making now a great time to consider whether the correction is actually your chance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $5,500 in the TSX Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can you invest $5,500 in the TSX? Here’s a look at two stellar picks that can provide decades of growth…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend King Down 39%, I’m Loading Up On

| Aditya Raghunath

Premium Brands is an undervalued TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling multiple in May 2025.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How I Use My TFSA and RRSP to Make $5,600 in Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Here's how much dividend income I get from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

This Phenomenal Monthly Dividend Stock Is Down 24% and Looks Compelling

| Jitendra Parashar

This high-yield monthly dividend stock has pulled back, but recent updates suggest it could be ready for a rebound.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This 6.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Safe, Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want income right away? Then this dividend stock is a prime choice.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Reliable Dividend Knight Without Hesitation

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy cash flows, high dividend yield, and solid growth prospects, Enbridge could continue its dividend growth, making it…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8% Yielding TSX Star Is Trading at a Rare Discount

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the reasons behind BCE's significant discount after its dividend cut and what it means for future growth prospects.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $4,700 in the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming hidden gem is a safe and financially rewarding investment option in the TSX today.

Read more »