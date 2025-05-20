Member Login
Home » Investing » The Top Canadian Stock to Buy for Great Growth in 2025

The Top Canadian Stock to Buy for Great Growth in 2025

This Canadian stock has a lot for investors to consider, especially after the approval of a major merger.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

When looking for a Canadian stock with real growth potential in 2025, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is tough to ignore. It has quietly become one of the strongest names in the Canadian energy sector, combining consistent financial results, a growing dividend, and strategic expansion. For investors looking to ride the wave of Canada’s energy rebound, Whitecap offers an appealing mix of value, yield, and growth. Let’s get into why.

The stock

Whitecap is based in Calgary and focuses on light oil and natural gas production. That may not sound flashy, but what sets it apart is how efficiently it operates and how disciplined it is with cash. In the first quarter of 2025, the energy stock reported net income of $162.6 million. That’s nearly triple what it brought in during the same period last year. Cash flow from operations climbed to $446.3 million, showing that the business is humming along even amid a volatile oil market.

Its production tells a similar story. Whitecap produced 179,051 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1. That’s up 6% from last year. What’s more, much of that growth came from the Montney and Duvernay plays, which are rich, well-positioned oil and gas zones in Alberta. The energy stock focused its investment on these areas because they offer lower costs and higher returns. New wells in the Montney are exceeding expectations, and that’s giving management even more confidence in its 2025 outlook.

Where Whitecap really shines is how it handles its cash. In a world where some energy stocks chase growth at any cost, Whitecap has taken a more balanced approach. It uses free cash flow to reduce debt, reward shareholders, and fund its capital program. The energy stock cut net debt to $986.9 million by the end of Q1 2025, down from about $1.5 billion the year before. It puts Whitecap in a stronger position if energy prices drop again, which gives investors peace of mind.

Value, income, and growth

Dividends are also part of the story. Whitecap pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, which works out to an annual payout of roughly $0.73. At the current share prices, that’s a yield of around 8.4%. With its strong balance sheet and rising cash flow, there’s room for more increases in the near future.

Then there’s the energy stock’s big merger with Veren, which closed in early 2025. This was a major move, creating one of the largest light oil and condensate producers in Canada. Veren brought with it premium assets, especially in the Duvernay formation, and added both scale and efficiency to Whitecap’s operations. The combined company expects to find cost savings through shared infrastructure and drilling technology. It also expects to unlock even more growth opportunities through this partnership.

The merger also allows Whitecap to lean into its strengths: concentrated, high-return projects that it can scale up efficiently. Investors can expect the company to remain focused on high-quality, low-cost production while continuing to reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks. In fact, Whitecap launched a new normal course issuer bid this year, allowing it to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares, showing that it believes its stock is undervalued.

Foolish takeaway

Looking at the bigger picture, Whitecap is in the right place at the right time. Global oil demand remains strong, and while prices may fluctuate, Canadian producers like Whitecap benefit from long-term global supply challenges. Plus, its Canadian-based production reduces exposure to geopolitical risk that international producers face. Whitecap also continues to invest in technology and carbon reduction strategies, making it a more responsible choice in an industry under pressure to clean up.

So if you’re looking for a top Canadian growth stock in 2025 that also pays you to wait, Whitecap fits the bill. It offers rising income, disciplined management, and smart expansion at a time when energy is in focus again. Whether you’re building a retirement portfolio or just want more exposure to Canadian oil and gas, Whitecap Resources deserves serious consideration this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Generate Passive Income: A $7,000 Dividend Stock Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An energy major is the ideal $7,000 dividend stock investment in 2025 to generate passive income.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Jewel Yields 4.5% and Looks Seriously Undervalued

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Suncor (TSX:SU) looks like one of the most undervalued dividend jewels Canada has to offer right…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Renewable Energy Stock, This Would Be it

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now could be an opportunistic time for a long-term investor to invest in renewable energy stocks.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks have fallen from tariff war uncertainty. Uncertainty brings change that may benefit some, and this energy stock could…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying These Canadian Stocks in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may or may not come, but no matter what's ahead, investors can prepare with these Canadian stocks

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Knight Has Raised Payouts for 25 Consecutive Years 

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market is a gold mine for high-yield dividend stocks that offer consistent dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks: Undiscovered Gems Ready for Summer 2025 Rally

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil are poised to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

PetroTal (TSX:TAL) stock's 14%+ high dividend yield looks too appealing for passive income investors to ignore right now

Read more »