Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $8,700 in the TSX Today

Where to Invest $8,700 in the TSX Today

These stocks still trade at discounted prices.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

With the TSX back at a new record high investors who missed the rebound are wondering which top Canadian stocks might still be undervalued for a self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on dividends and total returns.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) trades near $90 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up about 17% in 2025 but remains way below the $108 it reached in early 2022 before rate hikes sent bank stocks into a pullback.

Soaring inflation after the pandemic forced the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. This put a lot of businesses and households with variable-rate debt in a bad position, leading TD and its peers to steadily increase provisions for credit losses (PCL).

Rate cuts arrived in the second half of 2024, triggering a rally in bank stocks, but TD didn’t participate in the big move due to some issues in the U.S. operations. The bank ran into trouble with U.S. regulators last year for not having adequate systems in place to prevent money laundering at some of the American branches. TD received fines of more than US$3 billion, and regulators placed an asset cap on TD’s American business. This means TD has to find other growth opportunities, and the cap has forced the bank to adjust its near-term earnings growth guidance while it sorts out a new strategy.

The rally in 2025 is likely due to bargain hunters sensing the worst is over for the bank, along with expectations for additional cuts to interest rates later this year. TD has a large capital position to fund organic growth initiatives in Canada. The bank is also buying back $8 billion in stock. At some point, the asset cap in the U.S. should be lifted to enable growth in the American business. Investors who buy TD stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4.7%, so you get paid well to wait for the turnaround to materialize.

Suncor Energy

Suncor (TSX:SU) trades near $50 per share at the time of writing compared to $58 earlier this year. The dip gives energy bulls a chance to buy SU stock on a decent pullback and pick up a solid 4.6% dividend yield.

Suncor is known for its large oil sands production operations, but the company also has four large refineries that turn crude oil into fuels and other products. Gasoline and diesel fuel are then sold through Suncor’s network of Petro-Canada retail locations.

The drop in the price of oil over the past year has put pressure on margins for the upstream business, but the refineries benefit from the lower input costs. Cheaper gasoline could entice more people to take road trips this summer, especially with Canadians deciding to stay at home rather than travel south of the border.

Suncor’s management team has done a good job in the past two years of reducing expenses and driving higher production, along with record refining throughput and record refined product sales.

Any news of a confirmed trade deal between the United States and China in the next few months could give oil prices a boost. If that happens, SU stock should move higher.

The bottom line on top TSX stocks

TD Bank and Suncor are good examples of TSX stocks that still look attractive. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Turmoil: This Canadian Stock Is a Buying Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock is a buying opportunity because of the long-term viability of the business, notwithstanding the tariff turmoil.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip Canadian stocks such as Dollarama should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever for Tax-Free Wealth Growth

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two giants from their respective industries if you’re on the hunt for long-term investments in a self-directed…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With $15,000!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock can be one of the best options for investors looking for growth, income, and so much more.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and two other income stocks look like a great value for those who have to have a dividend…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This Overlooked Dividend Machine Yielding 8.1% Is a Must-Have

| Jitendra Parashar

South Bow's (TSX:SOBO) massive yield and rock-solid operations make it a great dividend stock for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge Stock You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a high-dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 6%. Is the TSX stock still a good…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? This Dividend Stock Could Turn it Into $225,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to get in on one cheap stock that's due to rise, then this dividend stock could offer…

Read more »