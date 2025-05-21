Member Login
Home » Investing » Market Sell-Off: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks Now Too Attractive to Ignore Any Longer

Market Sell-Off: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks Now Too Attractive to Ignore Any Longer

Now is the time to latch onto these blue-chip stocks while the market is down!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

When markets dip, emotions tend to run high. It’s tempting to retreat to safety and wait out the storm. But history has shown that these moments often provide the best opportunities for long-term investors. Canadian blue-chip stocks, in particular, can offer both resilience and recovery potential. Right now, two strong candidates stand out during this sell-off: Stantec (TSX:STN) and CAE (TSX:CAE). Both are leaders in their respective fields, both have been pulled back from recent highs, and both look too attractive to ignore.

Stantec

Stantec is a global leader in sustainable design and engineering. The company offers consulting services in infrastructure, water, energy, and environmental projects. Its work supports everything from climate change resiliency to growing urban populations. In other words, the kind of work governments and institutions can’t really afford to stop investing in, regardless of the economic climate.

In its first-quarter (Q1) 2025 earnings, Stantec reported net revenue of $1.6 billion, a 13.3% increase from a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 22.9%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.16, up nearly 29% year over year. Its backlog, a key indicator of future revenue, reached a record $7.9 billion, up 12.8% from Q1 2024. It also saw net revenue growth across all business segments and regions, showing the strength of its diversified operations.

Stantec is trading at about $141 as of writing. The company’s growth momentum, combined with its strong balance sheet, makes it a rare find in a market full of uncertainty. Analysts continue to hold favourable long-term outlooks for the stock, especially as public and private infrastructure investment remains strong globally. This includes clean water systems, climate-resilient cities, and renewable energy grids, areas where Stantec already has deep expertise.

CAE

Now, let’s talk about CAE. The company provides simulation-based training for aviation, healthcare, and defence clients. It’s a global player in pilot training and defence simulation, and that gives it exposure to multiple long-term growth trends. While the commercial aviation market took a hit during the pandemic, demand for pilots has come roaring back. Defence budgets are also growing worldwide, especially in NATO countries, and CAE is positioned to benefit.

In its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings, CAE reported revenue of $1.28 billion, up 13% from a year earlier. EPS came in at $0.42 compared to a $1.58 loss a year ago, and adjusted segment operating income jumped 106% to $258.8 million. The company’s backlog rose to $8.8 billion, a 37% year-over-year increase, with $6.2 billion of that coming from the civil aviation segment. That’s a key metric because it shows customers are locking in contracts well into the future.

As of writing, CAE shares are trading around $35, down roughly 10% from its 52-week high of $39.17. This pullback comes despite the company delivering strong earnings, growing cash flow, and aggressively paying down debt. For investors, it’s an opportunity to buy a global training leader at a more reasonable valuation, just as demand is heating up.

Foolish takeaway

Together, Stantec and CAE offer a balanced blend of stability and upside potential. Stantec gives exposure to infrastructure and sustainability trends that are backed by long-term spending. CAE offers access to the recovering aviation sector and rising global defence budgets. Both are trading below their highs, not because of business weakness but because of broader market nerves. That’s what makes them so attractive right now.

If you’re thinking about deploying an investment into the market during a sell-off, consider putting some of it to work in names like these. These are not quick wins or speculative plays. These are durable businesses with global reach, competitive advantages, and clear paths for growth. Buying them when others are hitting pause can pay off down the road.

Sometimes, the best investment moves don’t feel comfortable in the moment. But if history is any guide, that discomfort is often a signal that you’re on the right path. Stantec and CAE won’t stay discounted forever. That’s why now might be the perfect time to take a closer look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Is South Bow Stock a Buy for its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

South Bow is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8%. Is the TSX stock a…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

BCE Just Announced a Dividend Cut: Is This TSX Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation in May…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

I’d Double Down on These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Income Potential

| Kay Ng

If the market corrects, these are the kinds of dividend stocks I'd double down on.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With a $4,000 Windfall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to invest right away, then consider essential stocks like these three.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

A 4.5% Dividend Stock Paying Safe Cash Every Quarter!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields aren't everything, but it certainly helps -- especially when considering a rebounding dividend stock.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Tariffs Kicking In? 2 TSX Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio in a Shaky Market

| Adam Othman

Here are two TSX stocks you can use to inject stability into your portfolio if you’re worried about the impact…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Invincible Dividend Payer Today

| Jitendra Parashar

If you're after dependable income with room to grow, this dividend stock deserves a closer look.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Pipeline Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its consistent dividend payout, high yield, and healthy growth prospects, this pipeline company would be an excellent buy for…

Read more »