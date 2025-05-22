Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $5,300 in the TSX Today

Where to Invest $5,300 in the TSX Today

These top TSX stocks now have dividend yields above 5%.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Canadian dividend investors who missed the recent rally in the TSX are wondering where they can still find good value for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) moved higher over the past month but is still down 7% in 2025. The stock trades near $71.50 at the time of writing, compared to $80 last fall and was as high as $93 at the peak of the post-pandemic rally in bank stocks.

Falling interest rates in Canada and the United States in the second half of 2024 spurred a bounce in Bank of Nova Scotia and many of its peers as investors started to bet on lower provisions for credit losses (PCL) from the big banks. Cheaper interest rates immediately ease pressure on borrowers with too much variable-rate debt, so the banks should see some relief on potential defaults as long as the economy holds up and unemployment doesn’t surge.

Bank of Nova Scotia gave back most of those gains in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. The bank’s fiscal Q1 2025 results indicated another increase in PCL, even as rates declined. This likely caused some concern among investors who were hoping for PCL to start to fall. Bank of Nova Scotia also took a $1.355 billion impairment loss connected to the sale of its assets in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama. The bank is transitioning its growth focus away from Latin America to the United States and Canada. The overall Q1 2025 results, however, came in strong despite the challenging market conditions.

Near-term uncertainty around trade negotiations between the United States and its neighbours could be a headwind for the stock due to the bank’s large operations in both Canada and Mexico. That being said, trade deals will eventually get done. Contrarian investors with a buy-and-hold strategy can currently get the stock at a reasonable price and pick up a solid 5.9% dividend yield while they wait for the turnaround plan to deliver results.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is Canada’s largest energy company, with a current market capitalization of nearly $89 billion. This gives CNRL the financial clout to make large strategic acquisitions to boost revenue and reserves. For example, CNRL spent US$6.5 billion in 2024 to buy Chevron’s Canadian assets in a move that should deliver solid long-term returns for investors.

The stock is down 19% in the past year due to falling oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil trades near US$62 per barrel right now compared to more than US$80 last year. Natural gas prices are doing better, however, and this helps CNRL offset some of the margin hit on the oil assets. CNRL is also boosting output to drive more revenue. The company says its WTI breakeven price is roughly US$40 to US$45 per barrel, so CRNL is still very profitable at the current oil price.

The board raised the dividend earlier this year, marking the 25th consecutive annual hike. Analysts expect oil prices to face headwinds through 2026, but a major geopolitical event in the Middle East could easily send oil prices soaring.

Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.5%.

The bottom line

Bank of Nova Scotia and CNRL pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a Bulletproof Income Portfolio With $7,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX companies, with solid underlying business and healthy cash flows, could deliver stable and reliable passive income.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create Worry-free Retirement Income With a $7,000 Investment Today

| Kay Ng

You can build a worry-free retirement income stream by dollar-cost averaging in dividend ETFs or carefully chosen dividend stocks.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Market Sell-Off: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks Now Too Attractive to Ignore Any Longer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now is the time to latch onto these blue-chip stocks while the market is down!

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Is South Bow Stock a Buy for its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

South Bow is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8%. Is the TSX stock a…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

BCE Just Announced a Dividend Cut: Is This TSX Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation in May…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

I’d Double Down on These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Income Potential

| Kay Ng

If the market corrects, these are the kinds of dividend stocks I'd double down on.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With a $4,000 Windfall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to invest right away, then consider essential stocks like these three.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

A 4.5% Dividend Stock Paying Safe Cash Every Quarter!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields aren't everything, but it certainly helps -- especially when considering a rebounding dividend stock.

Read more »