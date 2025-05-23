Member Login
2 Canadian Stocks That Do the Work for You

These TSX stocks keep paying you, no matter where the market moves, making them top investments to generate passive income.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
| More on:
Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

Some Canadian companies reward you with regular cash payouts for owning their shares, with no extra effort needed. For example, top Canadian dividend stocks can keep earning you income regardless of how the market is performing, implying they do the work for you.

Against this background, here are two fundamentally strong TSX stocks that have the potential to pay and increase their dividends for years. These are top bets to generate passive income.

Canadian dividend stock #1

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a dependable choice for long-term investors seeking passive income through dividends. With 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, the energy infrastructure giant has proven its ability to generate stable returns through all economic conditions. TC Energy’s low-risk, highly contracted business, with 97% of its comparable earnings secured by rate-regulated or long-term take-or-pay agreements, provides a strong foundation for steady earnings growth, supporting its payouts.

TC Energy’s dividend is projected to increase by 3% to 5% annually. The company is well-positioned to benefit from rising natural gas and electricity demand. The Northwoods project is designed to serve growing natural gas-fired power generation needs in the U.S. Midwest, including data centres. Supported by a 20-year take-or-pay contract, this project shows TC Energy’s strategy of building low-risk, high-value infrastructure backed by creditworthy partners.

TC Energy is poised to benefit from energy transition opportunities. LNG exports are expected to triple, and coal-to-gas conversions alongside data centre expansion drive demand for reliable energy. The company’s diversified portfolio of natural gas and power assets is positioned to support this shift, while its strong project pipeline reflects further growth potential.

With a solid balance sheet, multi-billion-dollar secured capital projects, and a 4.9% dividend yield, TC Energy offers steady income and long-term stability.

Canadian dividend stock #2

Telus (TSX:T) is another reliable stock that can generate passive income. Since 2011, Telus has raised its dividend an impressive 27 times, and over the longer term, it has returned about $23 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2004. These numbers reflect its ability to generate consistent earnings and free cash flow.

Telus recently extended its dividend growth program for the fifth time, aiming for annual dividend increases between 3% and 8% through 2028. This shows management’s confidence in the company’s financial strength and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Its rising payouts will be supported by expanding free cash flow led by higher earnings and a moderation in capital expenditures.

Telus’s focus on high-growth verticals like health, agriculture, and security technology adds to its income-generating potential. These emerging businesses will help diversify its revenue streams and open up new opportunities for asset monetization, which the company plans to use to reduce its debt load and cut interest costs.

Infrastructure investment continues to be a core part of Telus’s growth strategy. With strategic acquisitions of wireless spectrum and ongoing upgrades to its network, Telus is enhancing the coverage and reliability of its services, which are important factors in maintaining its competitive edge while growing its subscriber base and keeping customer churn low.

Its payout ratio of 60% to 75% of free cash flow appears stable and sustainable over the long term. Moreover, Telus offers a dividend yield of about 7.5%, making it an attractive option for income investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

