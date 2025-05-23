Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why it’s Smart to Befriend Dividends in an Uncertain Market

Why it’s Smart to Befriend Dividends in an Uncertain Market

Are you worried about more uncertainty for the stock market? Try holding these three solid dividend stocks for the long run.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Dividends can be your friend when the market is topsy-turvy. Stocks can quickly decline. However, if you pick your dividends wisely, your dividend stream can remain resilient (and even grow if you are lucky).

Dividend income can offset any temporary losses. It can act like ballast that balances the overall returns of a portfolio during a market storm.

While I don’t recommend a portfolio of only dividend stocks, it is a good idea to befriend a few of these stocks within your portfolio. Here are some dividend stocks I’d hold if the market continues to be uncertain for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Fortis: The safest dividend you are going to find

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is not a stock to own if you want exciting gains. This dividend stock has only compounded its capital by about 5% per year for the past five and 10 years. It is not exciting, period. However, when you add in the dividends, Fortis has delivered a market-beating 9% total annual return.

Fortis is a low-beta stock. This means its returns have a low correlation to the broader stock market. Often, when the market declines, its stock outperforms. You hold this stock for times when the market is crashing.

Fortis has a very stable and resilient business. It operates a regulated gas and electricity utility business across North America. It just delivered solid first-quarter results where earnings per share rose 7%. The company is targeting 5-6% annual dividend-per-share growth. This stock has over 50 years of dividend growth under its belt. It yields 3.73% right now.

CP: A top blue-chip stock in Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) does not pay a large dividend. This dividend stock only yields 0.8% right now. However, it has a history of great dividend growth (despite pausing dividend growth in the past couple of years).

Today, its balance sheet is in good shape, with its net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropping below 3.1 times. It just announced a 20% dividend increase and a 4% share-buyback program.

Its new integrated transportation network across North America is yielding strong growth opportunities. The company continues to outperform its railway peers.

Given its diversified network, it can be very flexible in adapting to various economic circumstances. As a result, it may not be as impacted by tariffs or trade wars as the market is worried. This stock continues to generate strong cash flow, so the outlook for further dividend growth is good.

Pembina Pipeline: A high-dividend stock and modest growth ahead

Another stable dividend stock for uncertain times is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). This is a stock you can look at if you want to get a higher dividend yield that you know will be safe. It yields 5.4% right now.

Its infrastructure assets are essential to Canadian energy producers. Over 85% of its business is on long-term contracts. That contracted income widely supports Pembina’s dividend.

Pembina has some attractive growth opportunities as it develops one of only a few LNG terminals in Canada. Demand for that asset is already very strong. There could be potential for more capital project additions from there.

With a strong balance sheet, Pembina can largely self-fund its growth. Likewise, it has returned to a low single-digit dividend-growth trajectory. For a safe business, a high dividend, and modest growth, it’s a great bet today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Fortis, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Showdown: Fortis vs. Enbridge — Which Prevails?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Fortis (TSX:FTS) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the better long-term pick for investors looking at Canadian dividend…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Income Powerhouse for Lifetime Cash Flow

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This leveraged bank ETF pays higher than average monthly distributions.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where Will TFI International Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock has been going through a lot lately, so what can investors expect next?

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

This Under-$15 Stock Yields 4.4% and Has Tremendous Growth Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 4.4% yield and cutting-edge energy tech, this under-$15 dividend stock could stabilize your portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $7,000 to Build a Tax-Free Income Machine in My TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX monthly income fund is perfect for TFSA passive income.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your Portfolio Into a Paycheck: 2 Monthly-Paying TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Investing $7,500 in each of these Canadian stocks can help generate a passive income of $100 per month.

Read more »

path road success business
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Undervalued Stock to Buy With $2,200 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why this undervalued TSX dividend stock is poised to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Do the Work for You

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks keep paying you, no matter where the market moves, making them top investments to generate passive income.

Read more »