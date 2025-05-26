Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Bank Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Bank Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

Down 16% from all-time highs, EQB is a TSX bank stock that trades at a sizeable discount to consensus price targets.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, several top TSX stocks are trading at a lower multiple in May 2025. EQB (TSX:EQB) is one such Canadian bank stock that is down almost 16% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from outsized gains when sentiment improves.

Valued at a market cap of $3.6 billion, EQB stock has returned 200% to shareholders in the last decade. After adjusting for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 252%. Let’s see why I’m bullish on this Canadian bank stock right now.

Is this TSX bank stock a good buy?

EQB provides personal and commercial banking services across Canada, including term deposits, high-interest savings accounts, residential and reverse mortgages, home equity lines of credit, equipment financing, and specialized commercial solutions. The Toronto-based company also offers digital banking services to retail and commercial customers.

During the bank’s annual shareholder meeting, CEO Andrew Moor highlighted EQB’s transformation from a regional trust company into Canada’s seventh-largest bank, serving 718,000 customers with 1,900 employees across the country.

EQB delivered a record financial performance in fiscal 2024 (ended in October) and the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, maintaining a return on equity at or above 15% while increasing dividend payouts. Its focus on domestic markets distinguishes EQB from competitors pursuing international expansion. This strategy allows concentrated investment in Canadian markets and customers.

The bank’s digital platform, EQB, continues gaining recognition as a Forbes-listed world’s best bank, driven by customer feedback. Recent innovations include enhanced Canadian-to-U.S. dollar exchange rates, expanded Quebec services through Banque EQ, and a new small business account offering. With over 500,000 everyday account holders, including growing payroll deposit customers, EQB is positioning for deeper customer relationships.

Today, EQB stands uniquely positioned as the largest bank beyond traditional Big Six institutions. Management advocates for regulatory modernization, including increased Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits, streamlined internal ratings-based systems access, and long-awaited open banking implementation.

A strong performance in Q1 of 2025

EQB delivered solid Q1 results, with earnings per share of $2.98, up 19% sequentially and 8% year over year. The Canadian challenger bank achieved a 15.2% return on equity that aligns with management’s targets.

In fiscal Q1, EQB’s provision for credit losses (PCLs) declined to $13.7 million from $31.9 million in Q4, indicating an annualized rate of just 12 basis points. Moreover, PCLs for the equipment financing vertical dropped from $16 million to $8 million quarterly.

Mortgage originations surged, with uninsured single-family volumes up 23% year over year, while EQB’s customer base grew 26% to 536,000 clients. The digital platform continues gaining traction with increasing payroll deposits, indicating deeper customer relationships.

CFO Chadwick Westlake announced his departure to join OpenText, with VP David Wilkes and Treasurer Tim Charron expanding responsibilities during the transition. EQB maintains strong capital ratios above 15% total capital while targeting continued dividend growth of 15% annually.

What is the target price for EQB stock?

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect adjusted earnings per share to increase from $11.03 in fiscal 2024 to $13.18 in fiscal 2026. Comparatively, adjusted earnings per share are forecast to expand from $1.74 to $2.39 in this period.

If the TSX dividend stock is priced at 12 times forward earnings, it should trade around $156 in May 2026, indicating an upside potential of almost 60% from current levels.

Given consensus price targets, analysts remain bullish and expect EQB stock to gain 25% over the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Bank Stocks

This Overlooked Financial Stock Down 28% Is a Cash Flow Machine

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite being down from its highs, this underrated financial stock keeps delivering strong results and reliable dividends.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Buy $10,000 of TD Stock for $462 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock is one of those stocks that you just know will reward you every time, and with dividends? It's…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank Stock a Buy Before May 29?

| Jitendra Parashar

With Royal Bank’s earnings just around the corner, here’s what’s fueling the stock’s rally, and whether now’s the right time…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Bank Stocks

TSX at Record Levels: How to Invest Without Overpaying

| Jitendra Parashar

Markets may be surging, but you don’t have to overpay. These proven strategies and a top stock on the TSX…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Where I’d Invest $10,300 in the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

When the market feels uncertain, this is the kind of TSX stock I want my money in.

Read more »

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Crushes Q2 Earnings and Rallies 3.5%!

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) just widely beat earnings.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

The Smartest Banking Stock to Buy With $1,600 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is positioning itself as a compelling long-term dividend investment.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

This Canadian Financial Stock Down 16% Pays an Iron-Clad Dividend

| Andrew Walker

This bank stock took a big hit last year but is rallying in 2025.

Read more »