Member Login
Home » Investing » Millennials: 2 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Power Wealth for the Long Haul

Millennials: 2 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Power Wealth for the Long Haul

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and another cheap mid-cap stock could be worth buying right now.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Millennials shouldn’t let the concerning headlines prevent them from picking up a market bargain. Though the TSX Index seems pricier today than just a month ago, there are still intriguing options in the mid-cap universe. Undoubtedly, the small- and mid-cap stocks may be lesser-known and undercovered by various financial outlets, but for those who have a nose for value, they may offer an opportunity to do well, even as headwinds pull the breaks on economic growth.

In this piece, we’ll check in on a pair of promising mid-cap stocks that could help young investors do well over the next seven to eight years. While the road ahead could continue to be turbulent, I’d be inclined to stash them away in the core of a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) for the long haul.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) has to be one of my favourite mid-cap companies to buy and hold for the long run. The $1.5 billion vitamin maker has been on the ascent in recent months, now up 25% since its March 2025 lows. And with new 52-week highs in sight, I’d not be afraid to be a buyer on strength.

The stock currently trades at 28.9 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), which is a bit on the expensive side. That said, with a nice 2.4% dividend yield and a low beta of 0.65 (implying less volatility relative to the broader TSX Index), I view Jamieson as a prime candidate to buy on a pullback.

The company’s brand portfolio is steadily expanding, and there’s still plenty of room to run on the international growth runway. All considered, Jamieson is a mid-cap (dividend) growth gem not to be passed on by investors seeking a wide moat and a relatively defensive growth narrative. Recession or not, the health-consciousness trend isn’t going anywhere.

Spin Master

Up next, we have $2.5 billion toymaker Spin Master (TSX:TOY), which has been slumping in the past two years, now down more than 30%. Now off around 58% from its mid-2018 peak, Spin Master seems like a perennial underperformer to scratch off one’s watchlist. That said, shares look dirt cheap at 16.6 times trailing P/E.

And with a nice nearly 2% dividend yield, I’d be inclined to give the firm the benefit of the doubt, even as tariff headwinds move in at full force. Indeed, tariffs could pave the way for a rather muted season of toy sales.

Either way, I’m a fan of the brands (PAW Patrol, Gund, and the list goes on) and the company’s newer digital offerings, which may help offset some of the tariff headwinds ahead. For now, Spin is doing a great job of dodging and weaving past such tariff pressures, with approximately 70% of goods destined for the U.S. originating from outside of China. With tariffs staying in place for a number of nations, perhaps the company’s lessened exposure to China may not be as much of a plus for investors who’ve long soured on the name.

Spin’s tailspin may be far from over, but as the valuation continues to contract, I think it makes sense to step in as a contrarian as tariff fears grow overblown. At the end of the day, the great brand lineup and growth focus make for a great long-term foundation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

This TSX Hidden Gem Yields 6.2% and Is Primed for Massive Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is an energy producer built to last, so let's get into why.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Generate $200 Monthly Income With a $15,000 Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF takes yield to the max with covered calls and leverage, but beware of high volatility.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Canadian Tech Stocks That Could Recover Soon

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re hunting for value in the tech sector, these beaten-down Canadian stocks might just be next to surprise you.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Feeling Bold? These TSX Stocks Could Deliver 10X Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

These TSX stocks are flying under the radar today, but with the right mix of growth and disruption, they could…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Rely On for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Dividend Deals I’d Double Down on Today

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock and another fallen dividend play are worth loading up on in summer.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

It’s Been Rocketing Higher, But Couche-Tard Is Still a Buy in My Book

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may not want to sleep on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) at current levels and where this stock…

Read more »