Where I’d Invest $7,400 in the TSX Today

When it comes to TSX-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), I opt for breadth and diversity. There isn’t a lot of sector variation on the Canadian market, so going global is key.

The TD Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:TGRO) is one of many all-in-one ETFs available today, but I like this one more than most, and for a few good reasons. Here’s why.

It’s very simple

Unlike some competing asset allocation ETFs, TGRO doesn’t try to get too fancy. It sticks to four core building blocks: 40% U.S. stocks, 30% Canadian stocks, 20% international stocks, and 10% Canadian bonds.

That’s it. No emerging markets – I don’t want exposure to China or India. No global bonds with their added fees, withholding taxes, and currency hedging drag. No attempts to juice performance with small caps or factor tilts.

With TGRO, you know exactly what you’re getting. It offers a clean 90% global equity, 10% Canadian fixed income mix, rebalanced periodically. Your returns will closely track that blend minus a fee.

It’s very cheap

Speaking of fees, TGRO is one of the most inexpensive asset allocation ETFs on the market with a 0.17% management expense ratio.

That means on a $10,000 investment, you’re paying just $17 a year in fees. In contrast, Vanguard’s equivalent all-in-one ETF charges 0.24% and iShares charges 0.20%.

The difference might not seem like much at first, but over time it adds up, and every dollar saved in fees is one more dollar compounding for you long term, especially as your account grows larger.

It pays monthly

Mathematically, whether a dividend is paid annually, quarterly, or monthly shouldn’t matter much. After all, the share price typically drops by the distribution amount, so it balances out.

But I get it. There’s something satisfying about seeing cash hit your account on a regular basis. And that’s one edge TGRO has over many competitors: it pays distributions monthly instead of quarterly.

If getting a monthly dividend encourages you to stay the course when markets get volatile, TGRO will do the trick. And unlike many “income” ETFs, your principal won’t erode over time.