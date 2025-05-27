Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Monthly Income Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

The Smartest Monthly Income Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

If you’re looking for monthly income, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a pick worth considering.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for high yield dividend stocks that pay monthly?

If so, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are the pile you want to look in.

Although legally more like funds than stocks, REITs are stock market-traded instruments that typically pay high, monthly income. Due to their unique legal structure, REITs have an enormous tax advantage: as long as they pay over 90% of their profit out as dividends, they pay no taxes. This is a big advantage for REITs that few other investment vehicles have. In this article, I will explore a monthly pay TSX REIT that has a 4% dividend yield and many other desirable characteristics.

Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a Canadian apartment REIT that invests in residential apartment buildings. Apartment REITs are desirable because demand for their units is much more predictable than that for other types of REITs. Whereas investors in mall REITs often have to worry about whether malls will still be relevant in 10 years, investors in apartment REITs can rest easy knowing there’ll always be demand for shelter. That doesn’t mean there aren’t sometimes issues with apartment REITs, but it does make them comparatively stable and predictable, all other things the same.

Recent earnings

We can start our analysis of Killam Apartment REIT by looking at its most recent earnings release.

In the first quarter, KMP.UN delivered:

  • $59 million in net operating income (NOI), up 7.2% year over year.
  • A 6.6% increase in same property revenue.
  • A 7.8% increase in same property NOI.
  • $0.28 in FFO per unit, up 7.7%.
  • A 97.5% occupancy rate.

Overall, it was a decent showing. The growth was not off the charts but, as I’ll show momentarily, that’s not necessarily a problem given the cheap valuation that KMP.UN trades at.

Valuation

Valuation is one thing that Killam Apartment REIT has going for it. At today’s price, it trades at:

  • 9.3 times estimated forward earnings.
  • 0.67 times book value.
  • 17.6 times adjusted funds from operations.
  • 14.8 times funds from operations.

Overall, KMP.UN is a pretty modestly valued REIT, suggesting that investors could get a decent return on their investment in it.

The dividend

Last but not least, it’s worth exploring Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend.

KMP.UN pays a monthly dividend of $0.06. At today’s price ($18), the yield is approximately 4%. This is an above average yield for TSX stocks today. If you invest $100,000 into KMP.UN you’ll get $4,000 back in annual dividends, assuming the payout isn’t cut. See the table below for how that works.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Killam Apartment REIT$185,555$0.06 per month ($0.72 per year)$333.33 per month ($4000 per year)Monthly

Foolish takeaway

If you’re looking for monthly passive income, REITs are often the way to go. They pay consistent monthly income, often have high yields, and are based on real estate – one of the most reliable asset classes on earth. If you’re looking into REITs, you could definitely consider an apartment REIT like Killam Apartment REIT, as they are among the most stable categories of REITs out there.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Financial Services Stock to Buy With $8,300 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This finance stock remains one of the top choices for investors, especially with long-term dividend income on deck.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,400 Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You can get considerable dividend income from BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Discounted Monthly Dividend Payer for Lifetime Income

| Andrew Button

BMO Monthly Income ETF (TSX:ZMI) provides consistent monthly dividend income.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Unshakeable Dividend Payer Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by reliable earnings and a rising dividend, this utility stock makes a compelling case for long-term investors.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stock now offer great yields.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Forget Growth vs Income: These Stocks Have Both

| Demetris Afxentiou

Why try to answer the question of growth vs income when you can attain both from the same stock? Here…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bulletproof My Portfolio With a $7,000 Defensive Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

With markets running hot, but macroeconomic risks still looming, this top defensive stock to buy now could bring the stability…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This Underappreciated Stock Yielding 6% Is a Hidden Gem

| Demetris Afxentiou

This underappreciated stock boasts insane growth appeal, a 6% yield and three decades dividend increases. Have you bought this gem…

Read more »