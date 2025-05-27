Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Fairfax Financial Be in 6 Years?

Where Will Fairfax Financial Be in 6 Years?

Fairfax is one of the strongest investments out there, but can that continue in the next few years?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

When looking for a long-term investment that combines insurance, value investing, and global exposure, Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stands out. Over the last few decades, it carved out a reputation as a well-run holding company with a unique approach to managing risk and capital. So, where could Fairfax be in six years? If the last few years are any indication, the answer may be higher than many expect.

The stock

Fairfax is best known for its conservative underwriting in the property and casualty insurance business and its Warren Buffett-like investing approach. It was founded in 1985 by Prem Watsa, often called the “Canadian Warren Buffett,” for his deep value investment style. Since then, the company has grown into a multinational insurance and investment firm with assets all over the world.

Fairfax stock is trading at approximately $2,282 as of writing. It has a market cap of over $51 billion, making it one of the largest non-bank financial companies on the TSX. The company’s performance in the last year has been particularly strong. In its most recent quarterly earnings, Fairfax reported net earnings of $945.7 million, or $42.70 per diluted share, compared to $764 million, or $33.26 per share, in the same quarter last year. These numbers are not only impressive but show the company is managing both its insurance operations and its investment portfolio with precision.

What really stood out in this report was the $1.06 billion gain on investments. That’s where Fairfax shines. Its portfolio includes a range of assets: stocks, bonds, private equity, and even real estate. It doesn’t chase trends. It looks for value. And it has done well with this strategy over the long term.

More cash incoming

Fairfax’s insurance business also continues to perform. While the company did report catastrophe losses of over $692 million, particularly from California wildfires, it still produced strong underwriting income. Adjusted operating income from insurance and reinsurance hit $685.5 million. That shows how well-diversified Fairfax is. Even with massive catastrophe claims, it stayed profitable.

Fairfax also has a growing presence in international markets. Its stake in ICICI Lombard in India, along with other international operations, has opened the door to growth outside North America. This expansion strategy gives Fairfax a potential edge over more Canada-focused insurers. As global markets develop, this exposure could be a major growth engine over the next six years.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, what can investors expect by 2030? If Fairfax continues to grow earnings and book value at a steady pace, there’s room for considerable upside. The company trades at a modest valuation relative to its peers, especially when compared to U.S. insurers. Its price-to-book ratio remains relatively low, which is often a sign of undervaluation, especially given the strength of its balance sheet and earnings.

Fairfax doesn’t pay a large dividend, which may turn off income-focused investors. But what it lacks in yield, it makes up for in capital appreciation. That has been the story for years. It also tends to buy back shares when it believes the stock is undervalued. This shareholder-friendly move could help support the stock price in the years ahead.

Bottom line

So, how would an investor approach Fairfax today? With a six-year horizon in mind, it could be an ideal pick for those looking to hold a quality financial stock that offers both exposure to global markets and a proven investment track record. If you’re comfortable with some volatility and willing to think long term, Fairfax could reward your patience. If it keeps doing what it’s been doing, there’s every reason to believe it will be significantly more valuable. It may not double overnight, but it could quietly compound into something much bigger. For investors who like to buy and hold, that’s exactly the kind of stock to keep an eye on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Yielding TSX Powerhouse Looks Ridiculously Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop what you're doing and consider undervalued stocks, especially this one.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Stocks for Beginners

Tariff-Resistant Stocks: 2 Choices Could Outperform Despite Cross-Border Tensions

| Jitendra Parashar

These top TSX picks look resilient despite tariff uncertainties.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

This TSX Hidden Gem Yields 6.2% and Is Primed for Massive Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is an energy producer built to last, so let's get into why.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Single Stock for Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There aren't many stocks I'd consider putting it all in on, but this is one for sure.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Gold Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stocks remain strong options, but risks are still involved. And that's what makes this stock such a winner.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Financial Services Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This financial services stock is one top stock to buy if you're wanting high income and growth.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Blue-Chip Stock to Buy With $3,500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are top stocks and then blue-chip stocks, and this dividend stock is one strong option.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Top TSX Stocks

Where I’d Invest $11,000 in the TSX Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stellar long-term picks? Any of these could be labeled as top picks on the TSX today. Here's…

Read more »